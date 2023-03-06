‘Do you need a car to transport one person’: Nagaland minister shares video of man riding bicycle with important message

Almost all the major cities in India face huge traffic snarls, especially during peak office hours. And it’s safe to say that India is not bicycle-friendly as there are no dedicated lanes and people mostly prefer to commute by car.

BJP leader and Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who is quite popular on social media, on Monday shared a video of a man riding a bicycle with a message on his backpack. The message read, “Do you need a car/SUV during peak hours only to transport one person?” Along wrote in Hindi, “Believe it or not, this man is right.” Wearing a helmet and a backpack, the man is seen commuting on the bicycle with the message.

Since being shared, the video has received more than 51,000 views.

“Everyone says this but no one implements this,” a user commented on the video. “This is only possible if driving sense comes good in India and bigger vehicle drivers start respecting smaller vehicle drivers.. plus utmost patience with respect and no honking for cycle riders and pedestrians,” said another.

“This is very good and all local municipal bodies should encourage this by doing good street planning. We need to have dedicated cycle track and pedestrians walkway across cities. Today driving cycle in traffic is very risky and hence many are avoiding it,” said a third.

“Cycling is good, but are we making roads safe for cyclists? There aren’t any safe roads for cyclists in any of the cities. We just cant promote cycling without even create required infrastructure around it,” said another.