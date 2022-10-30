Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along’s video about a no-laugh challenge game will make you want to play it

It is said that ‘laughter is the best medicine’, and it appears that members of Nagaland Police try to follow this advice despite their demanding profession.

On Friday, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Temjen Imna Along shared a video that showed a group of police personnel and front-line workers indulging in a fun no-laugh challenge game.

In the video, the group is seen sitting on a staircase and members had what appeared to be a makeshift cane made of paper. Each member of the group is seen taking turns and singing a high note. In response to their singing, the other group members had to resist laughing. Those who were heard laughing were smacked with the cane by other members.

While sharing this wholesome video, Along wrote, “No matter how busy life gets, one should constantly try to be cheerful and energetic. ️Came across this video while scrolling through Facebook. It is encouraging to see our front-line workers having fun outside of their demanding job schedules.”

No matter how busy life gets, one should constantly try to be cheerful and energetic. ⚡️ Came across this video while scrolling through Facebook. It is encouraging to see our front-line workers having fun outside of their demanding job schedules. pic.twitter.com/UHt9SrJyPW — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) October 28, 2022

This video has gathered over 40,000 views. Many netizens expressed their amusement at this unique game and said ti is not just a stress buster but also an effective team-building exercise.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Wished i could have seen this game during my school days….would have been hell lot of fun ”. Another person wrote, “Brilliant team building exercise!!”.