Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along’s tweet will definitely make you smile

Thanks to his sharp yet endearing sense of humour, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Temjen Imna Along has built an impressive social media presence. On Sunday, Along subtly took on racism that many people from Northeastern states of India face because of their physical features.

While sharing his photograph in which he is seen faintly smiling, the 41-year-old minister wrote, “My eyes may be small, but I can see the camera from a mile. Always pose ready. Also I can see you smile as you reading it! Good Morning”.

My eyes may be small, but I can see the camera from a mile. Always pose ready. 📸 Also I can see you smile as you reading it! 😉 Good Morning pic.twitter.com/7ntWw5UMVx — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) October 9, 2022

Temjen ji you are hands down the most engaging minister from your part of India. It is such a welcome step. The entire NE, especially Nagaland remains a hidden jewel for tourism in India. Indians would want to know more about the Naga culture and aesthetics. 🙏🏻 — 🇮🇳 भारतः उवाच (@gujjubangali) October 9, 2022

Most engaging and entertaining minister in whole of India… PERIOD!!

More power to you, Temjen ji… — Prashant​ Menon (@menoned) October 9, 2022

I’m convinced you have a great eyesight bro. You can see your political bright future lying ahead for coming years as love for camera can be great quality for political success in India. 😀 Good luck ! — Subhasis Dutta (@Sub_Has_Is) October 9, 2022

They may appear small but surely you are far sighted & have a long vision ahead for seeing deep into the distant future.

Eagle eyes are small but the focus is sharp.

Focus is what matters the most. — SHOOT@SIGHT🇮🇳 (@shrestrabharat) October 9, 2022

In July, Along made a buzz when he shared his experience of coming to New Delhi for the first time in 1999. In his now-viral speech, Along quipped he was surprised to see more people at the railway station than the entire population of his state. He also addressed rumours that the people of Nagaland indulge in cannibalism in a humorous way.