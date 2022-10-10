scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along’s tweet will definitely make you smile

Temjen Imna Along is serving as Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs.

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, Temjen Imna Along tweets, Northeast India racism, Temjen Imna Along viral tweets, Viral wholesome tweets, Indian Express

Thanks to his sharp yet endearing sense of humour, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Temjen Imna Along has built an impressive social media presence. On Sunday, Along subtly took on racism that many people from Northeastern states of India face because of their physical features.

While sharing his photograph in which he is seen faintly smiling, the 41-year-old minister wrote, “My eyes may be small, but I can see the camera from a mile. Always pose ready.  Also I can see you smile as you reading it!  Good Morning”.

His post gathered over 78,000 likes in just one day. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Temjen ji you are hands down the most engaging minister from your part of India. It is such a welcome step. The entire NE, especially Nagaland remains a hidden jewel for tourism in India. Indians would want to know more about the Naga culture and aesthetics. ”.

Another person wrote, “They may appear small but surely you are far sighted & have a long vision ahead for seeing deep into the distant future. Eagle eyes are small but the focus is sharp. Focus is what matters the most.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for IndiaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for India
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...Premium
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five monthsPremium
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five months
Dirty politics is not our DNA. That’s why we have the people’s goodwill ...Premium
Dirty politics is not our DNA. That’s why we have the people’s goodwill ...

In July, Along made a buzz when he shared his experience of coming to New Delhi for the first time in 1999. In his now-viral speech, Along quipped he was surprised to see more people at the railway station than the entire population of his state. He also addressed rumours that the people of Nagaland indulge in cannibalism in a humorous way.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 02:51:06 pm
Next Story

Redmi launches ‘Writing Pad’, a digital version of the slate: Here’s what it does

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement