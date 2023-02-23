‘Election ke bahane hi sahi’: Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along tweets photo of lavish meal

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is a social media sensation known for his witty remarks and jolly nature. The BJP leader, who is busy with the February 27 Assembly polls, has tweeted a photo of himself enjoying a lavish meal.

“Acha hai, Election ke bahane hi sahi…,” the minister for higher education and tribal affairs wrote Thursday. His tweet loosely translates to “it’s good even if it’s on the pretext of elections”. It showed Along, wearing a BJP scarf around his neck, relishing what looked like a non-vegetarian meal with a bowl full of papads kept next to him.

Acha hai, Election ke bahane hi sahi… pic.twitter.com/I2WGgSHuuO — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 23, 2023

The tweet has received more than 13,000 likes.

“But what is on your plate sir? Looks delicious,” asked a netizen. “They served you just a bowl full of Papad!” said another. “Now I know the secret behind your good health is pork,” wrote a third.

Along, who is a bachelor, often flaunts his being single with cheeky remarks.

On Valentine’s Day, he expressed his support for singles again. Posing for a photograph with crossed arms, Along tweeted, “Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone. Let us cherish our day. Heil Singles!”

Last year, on World Population Day, Along pledged to remain single and urged people to join the “singles movement”. He tweeted, “Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future” and called for judicious and informed choices about childbearing.