scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shows his appreciation for artist by changing his Twitter DP

Assam-based artist Bishal Deka shared a portrait of Along that he made on a peepal leaf.

Temjen Imna Along, Temjen Imna Along tweets, Artist makes portraits on peepal leaf, Assam based artist makes portrait on leaf, unique viral art video, indian express

Making a portrait on paper is a hard task in itself but artist Bishal Deka takes his talent one step further as he makes accurate portraits of his muses on peepal leaves.

On November 14, the Assam-based artist shared a realistic portrait of Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, on a peepal leaf using acrylic colours.

ALSO READ |‘It’s a miracle’: Anand Mahindra amazed by artist who draws 15 portraits simultaneously

A day after Deka shared the videos and photos of his unique artwork, Along retweeted them. While sharing photos of his leaf portrait, Along wrote, “Ayalee! This is so Sweet! Thank you @BishalDekaArt for this beautiful and captivating piece of art! Guys you will be surprised to know that this painting has been created on a leaf of Peepal! उनके सर्जनशीलता को दाद देना पड़ेगा ”. The last line roughly translates to, “The artist’s creativity has to be commended”.

Later, Along shared a video in which Deka documents how he made the portrait. He wrote, “As a token of love and appreciation, I will be using it as my DP!”.

Bishal Deka often makes his artwork using different types of leaves and twigs. On November 13, he paid homage to the famous artist and Assamese cultural figure Bishnu Prasad Rabha, popularly called Kalaguru, through a portrait he created solely by assembling olive leaves on the floor.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-11-2022 at 01:26:56 pm
Next Story

Step inside Yuvraj Singh’s Chandigarh mansion, with mini golf course, 7-seat home theatre, and state-of-the-art gym

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement