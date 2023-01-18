‘Need this confidence in life’: Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of school boy singing enthusiastically

Young children are easily the most enthusiastic and their energy levels are infectious. A video is going viral that shows a young schoolboy singing a Nepali song in his classroom with such enthusiasm that it is winning hearts. In the video, the boy’s classmates are seen watching him with rapt attention and amusement.

It is unclear when and where the video was taken. On Wednesday, this video was shared on Twitter by Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs. While sharing the clip, Along jokingly wrote, “Bas itna confidence chahiye life me.” This loosely translates to, “Just need this much confidence in life.”

This video has already gathered over 1.2 lakh views. In the comments, many people noted that the child is singing a Nepali song.

Bas itna confidence chahiye life me. 😀 “ज़िन्दगी जीने के लिए नज़रो की नहीं !

नज़ारो की ज़रूरत होती है !!” pic.twitter.com/EcGrUnXtUi — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) January 18, 2023

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This is nice, this kid is singing a nepali song, talking about a person who is talking about going to his in-laws place, and hoping to have nice food and drinks.”

Another person said, “The little boy is indeed talented. Wonder though of the class teacher who does not guide him towards more age-appropriate lyrics.”

Back in December, a similar video had gone viral that showed a young boy straying from the routine of Twinkle Twinkle Little Stars and instead voicing The Imperial March during a school performance. The Imperial March, is the theme music for Darth Vader, the antagonist of the Star Wars series.