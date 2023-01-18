scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

‘Need this confidence in life’: Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of school boy singing enthusiastically

The young schoolboy in the now-viral video is singing a Nepali song.

young schoolboy signs Nepali song, viral school kids video, school boy singing Katti ramro geet Nepali song, Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along tweets, indian express

Young children are easily the most enthusiastic and their energy levels are infectious. A video is going viral that shows a young schoolboy singing a Nepali song in his classroom with such enthusiasm that it is winning hearts. In the video, the boy’s classmates are seen watching him with rapt attention and amusement.

It is unclear when and where the video was taken. On Wednesday, this video was shared on Twitter by Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs. While sharing the clip, Along jokingly wrote, “Bas itna confidence chahiye life me.” This loosely translates to, “Just need this much confidence in life.”

ALSO READ |‘School time is best’: Little girl grooves to Rajasthani song at school function, zealous performance wins hearts online

This video has already gathered over 1.2 lakh views. In the comments, many people noted that the child is singing a Nepali song.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This is nice, this kid is singing a nepali song, talking about a person who is talking about going to his in-laws place, and hoping to have nice food and drinks.”

Another person said, “The little boy is indeed talented. Wonder though of the class teacher who does not guide him towards more age-appropriate lyrics.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT

Back in December, a similar video had gone viral that showed a young boy straying from the routine of Twinkle Twinkle Little Stars and instead voicing The Imperial March during a school performance. The Imperial March, is the theme music for Darth Vader, the antagonist of the Star Wars series.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 17:10 IST
Next Story

Election Commission announces bypolls to Kasba Peth, Chinchwad Assembly seats in Maharashtra

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close