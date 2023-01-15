scorecardresearch
‘Timeless classic’: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of artist making his portrait

Along’s portrait was posted by a self-taught artist on his Instagram account.

The art world is rapidly evolving thanks to new equipment and development in fields like AI. However, despite these advancements simple artworks like pencil portraits continue to retain their charm.

On Saturday, Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, shared a video that showed an artist making his detail-rich portrait with a pencil.

This portrait was made by a self-taught artist from Nagaland’s Dimapur, who has an account on Instagram called the_artractive_90s.

ALSO READ |Watch: Nagaland minister joins folk dancers during Tsungremmong celebrations

While sharing a time-lapse video of the portrait on Instagram, Along wrote, “Awesome Art!! @the_atractive_90s. Black and white is a timeless classic. Keep up the soulful work. Feeling blessed and emotional ”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temjen Imna Along (@alongimna)

This video soon got over 1,900 likes. Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote, “Cutest politician of our India ”. Another person wrote, “Very lively Art ! “.

This is not the first time Along has given a shout-out to artists who have made his portraits. In November last year, the minister expressed his gratitude and appreciation towards Bishal Deka, an Assam-based artist, who made his portrait on a peepal leaf using acrylic colours.

Along also shared a video in which Deka documents how he made the portrait.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 14:15 IST
