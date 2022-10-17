scorecardresearch
Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shares pic relishing burger and milkshake on World Food Day

The post has received more than 30,000 likes and over 1,200 retweets.

World Food Day, Nagaland minister, Temjen Imna Along, foodie, burger, milkshake, viral, trendingNagaland minister Temjen Imna Along tweeted a photo of himself with a burger and sipping a milkshake.

If you are a foodie and love trying new cuisines, then you must be wondering what ‘World Food Day’ is about. Actually, the day is celebrated on October 16 every year to commemorate the date of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation in 1945.

Also Read |Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along tweets photo of dinner served in train and it will make you nostalgic

Netizens on social media tweeted about the occasion by posting photos of their favourite food. Among them, one tweet by Temjen Imna Along, minister of higher education and tribal affairs in the Nagaland government, caught the attention of netizens. He tweeted a photo of himself seated at a table with a burger and sipping a milkshake. “Got to know that today is #WorldFoodDay. Ek pic toh banta hai!” he tweeted Sunday.

See the post below:

“So, fasting today ? This is small for you,” joked IPS officer Rupin Sharma. Along replied to the tweet and said, “Big Brother, cant share all pics.”

“Sir, please share pics of foods from your region/state from India, rather than American fast food,” a netizen requested.

Along posted four photos of regional food in response to the man’s request.

“Such a small burger for you Temjen! Hope all is well and for god’s sake, do not say that you started dieting?” another netizen said. “No. I am not,” the BJP leader replied to him. “You are my kind of politician! Thanks for being a real person,” another posted.

In September, Temjen Imna Along shared on Twitter a photo of dinner he was served on the Rajdhani Express when he was heading to Dimapur city in Nagaland from Assam’s Guwahati. The Nagaland minister had appreciated the Railway Ministry for serving the wonderful dinner that included chicken curry, dal, chapati, rice, omelet, and curd along with a sachet of a pickle.

