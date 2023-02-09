‘Keep clicking, keep cleaning’: Temjen Imna Along shares photo from cleanliness drive with a cheeky message

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland’s minister of higher education and tribal affairs, on Wednesday shared a photo of himself during a cleanliness drive with an important message. The BJP leader is known for his sense of humour and witty messages that have made him popular on social media.

While sweeping a road along with other BJP workers, the minister advised everyone to clean more even if it is on the pretext of clicking photos. “Even if on the pretext of clicking photos, participate in cleanliness drives. The more photos you will click, more dirt will be cleaned. Keep Clicking, Keep Cleaning,” he wrote on Twitter, loosely translated from Hindi. Wearing a BJP scarf around his neck, Along is seen cleaning the road holding a large broom.

Since being shared, the tweet has received more than 22,000 likes.

“Love this …. Keep clicking, keep cleaning!!!!!!” a user posted. “What a quote …Keep clicking, Keep cleaning…it will initiate people for Cleanliness drive,” commented another. “More efforts and focus should be on not littering (strict laws if need be) than promoting such cleanliness drives that arent fruitful,” said a third. “U have have a great sense of humour and positivity sir. Just love it,” another netizen appreciated.

Recently, Along had tweeted a photo of himself in which he is seen relaxingly sitting on a plush seat at a theatre. While sharing this picture, Along tagged Anupam Mittal, the founder of the online wedding service Shaadi.com and wrote, “Guess! Is the sofa relaxing with me or am I relaxing with the Sofa? P.S: The Chair besides me is empty because I didn’t accept ⁦@AnupamMittal⁩ Ji’s offer yet. By the way I am watching Avatar ”.

In response to this cheeky tweet, Shaadi.com commented, “Happy to help then she won’t be so-far ”. Anupam Mittal also commented in the post and wrote, “Offer still open ”.