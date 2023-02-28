‘Be a good person when you grow up’: Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along poses with baby

With his happy-go-lucky and affable nature, Nagaland Education Minister Temjen Imna Along has won many admirers on social media. He showed his witty side again when he tweeted a photo holding a baby in his arms on Sunday.

“Just telling him! बड़े होकर अच्छा इंसान बनना । Doctor, Engineer ना बनकर भी Out of the Box सोचना ! (Just telling him! Be a good person when you grow up. Even if you don’t become a doctor or engineer, just think out of the box!)” the BJP leader tweeted in a mix of English and Hindi.

The tweet has received more than 33,000 likes since being posted.

“The future of #Nagaland is receiving initiation of #Nationalism in safer, more efficient, capable & stronger hands of @AlongImna Bhai with hope & faith of bright future,” commented a Twitter user. “So Cute,” said another.

The BJP leader, who was busy preparing for the Assembly polls, recently tweeted a photo of himself enjoying a lavish meal. “Acha hai, Election ke bahane hi sahi…,” he wrote. His tweet loosely translated to “it’s good even if it’s on the pretext of elections”. It showed Along, wearing a BJP scarf around his neck, relishing what looked like a non-vegetarian meal with a bowl full of papads kept next to him.

Along with Meghalaya, Nagaland went to the polls on Monday and recorded a voter turnout of 83.36 per cent till 5 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised him during an election rally.