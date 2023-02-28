scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
'Be a good person when you grow up': Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along poses with baby

Nagaland went to the polls along with Meghalaya on Monday.

BJP leader and Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along poses with babyNagaland minister Temjen Imna Along posted a photo holding a baby in his arms on Sunday.
With his happy-go-lucky and affable nature, Nagaland Education Minister Temjen Imna Along has won many admirers on social media. He showed his witty side again when he tweeted a photo holding a baby in his arms on Sunday.

Also Read |Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of mesmerising stone-pulling ceremony

“Just telling him! बड़े होकर अच्छा इंसान बनना । Doctor, Engineer ना बनकर भी Out of the Box सोचना ! (Just telling him! Be a good person when you grow up. Even if you don’t become a doctor or engineer, just think out of the box!)” the BJP leader tweeted in a mix of English and Hindi.

The tweet has received more than 33,000 likes since being posted.

“The future of #Nagaland is receiving initiation of #Nationalism in safer, more efficient, capable & stronger hands of @AlongImna Bhai with hope & faith of bright future,” commented a Twitter user. “So Cute,” said another.

The BJP leader, who was busy preparing for the Assembly polls, recently tweeted a photo of himself enjoying a lavish meal. “Acha hai, Election ke bahane hi sahi…,” he wrote. His tweet loosely translated to “it’s good even if it’s on the pretext of elections”. It showed Along, wearing a BJP scarf around his neck, relishing what looked like a non-vegetarian meal with a bowl full of papads kept next to him.

Along with Meghalaya, Nagaland went to the polls on Monday and recorded a voter turnout of 83.36 per cent till 5 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised him during an election rally.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 08:33 IST
