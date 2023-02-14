Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along greets singles on Valentine’s Day, cheeky tweet triggers laughter online

Nagaland Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Minister Temjen Imna Along, known for his cheeky tweets, has again endorsed his support for singles on Valentine’s Day. Posing for photograph with crossed arms, Along tweeted, “Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone. Let us cherish our day. Heil Singles!”

Along’s quirky tweet soon went viral, triggering laughter online. Several users poked fun at his serious expression. A user commented, “A smiling face would have taken the message far and wide.” Another user wrote, “But ur expression saying something else.” A third user wrote, “Can’t agree more!”

Last year, on World Population Day, Along pledged to remain single and urged people to join the “singles movement”. He tweeted, “Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future” and called for judicious and informed choices about childbearing.

On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing. Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today. pic.twitter.com/geAKZ64bSr — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 11, 2022

Later, netizens started searching about Along’s wife on the internet and the amused Minister shared a screenshot of the search suggestions and said it excited him. Sparking interest online, Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India-famed judge, Anupam Mittal responded saying “have to do something”. Along gave a savage reply saying he was waiting for Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s turn.

Valentine’s Day is said to have been celebrated in honour of Saint Valentine, a third-century Roman Catholic priest, who passed away on February 14 in 270 AD. The day lost its religious roots by the late 19th century and people started celebrating it as a day of love.