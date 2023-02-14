scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along greets singles on Valentine’s Day, cheeky tweet triggers laughter online

Posing for a photograph with crossed arms, Along tweeted, "Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone. Let us cherish our day. Heil Singles!"

Nagaland Minister's post on Valentine's DaySeveral users poked fun at his serious expression.
Listen to this article
Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along greets singles on Valentine’s Day, cheeky tweet triggers laughter online
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Nagaland Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Minister Temjen Imna Along, known for his cheeky tweets, has again endorsed his support for singles on Valentine’s Day. Posing for photograph with crossed arms, Along tweeted, “Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone. Let us cherish our day. Heil Singles!”

Along’s quirky tweet soon went viral, triggering laughter online. Several users poked fun at his serious expression. A user commented, “A smiling face would have taken the message far and wide.” Another user wrote, “But ur expression saying something else.” A third user wrote, “Can’t agree more!”

Last year, on World Population Day, Along pledged to remain single and urged people to join the “singles movement”. He tweeted, “Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future” and called for judicious and informed choices about childbearing.

Later, netizens started searching about Along’s wife on the internet and the amused Minister shared a screenshot of the search suggestions and said it excited him. Sparking interest online, Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India-famed judge, Anupam Mittal responded saying “have to do something”. Along gave a savage reply saying he was waiting for Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s turn.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...

Valentine’s Day is said to have been celebrated in honour of Saint Valentine, a third-century Roman Catholic priest, who passed away on February 14 in 270 AD. The day lost its religious roots by the late 19th century and people started celebrating it as a day of love.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 19:51 IST
Next Story

UK PM Sunak hails multi-billion-pound Air India, Airbus, Rolls-Royce deal

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close