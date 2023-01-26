scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shares West Bengal man’s jugaad, electric bike that can accommodate 10 people

The electric vehicle maker claims that the bike can run up to 100 kilometres after fully charging it in one go.

West Bengal man makes Electric bike, Homemade EV in India, India viral jugaad, India viral innovation, viral video innovation bike, indian expressThe electric bike was made with the budget of about Rs 20,000.
India is a country full of local innovations ranging from small fruit-picking tools to vehicles fully capable of running long distances. People do not necessarily need degrees in engineering or technical training to make such tools. The improvisation technique colloquially known as jugaad often gets things done with minimum cost.

A flower decorator from Durgapur in West Bengal has proved this as he created an electric vehicle that is not just eco-friendly and economical but can also comfortably accommodate 10 people at once.

ALSO READ |Kashmiri teacher earns plaudits online with fully-automatic solar car

On Wednesday, Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, shared a video of this unique bike and wrote in roughly translated Hindi , “Indians and their jugaad…only we can manage this!” and added, “Always at its best Idea, Innovation, Cost, Need & Usage every single thing kept in mind while making this Makeshift Electric Bike. Get Going India!”.

In the video, the bike maker Manu Ghosh explains that the vehicle can cover a distance of up to 100 km after they fully charge the bike. He also added that its one-time charging cost is between Rs 8 to Rs 10. It cost around Rs 20,000 to build the bike out of discarded raw material.

As per the Times of India video, the bike is furnished with a sound system and a display system, along with headlights and backlights. Ghosh and his other colleagues who work as flower decorators travel to their work place together on the bike.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 11:43 IST
Anand Mahindra shares video of fruit vendor using RBI’s digital currency

