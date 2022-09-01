Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along tweets photo of dinner served in train and it will make you nostalgic

Travelling on a train in India is all about staring outside the window at scenic views while having tea and biscuits. Travelling on a train is also incomplete without having meals on wheels. BJP’s Nagaland MLA Temjen Imna Along Wednesday shared a photo on Twitter about travelling on the Rajdhani Express and it will surely make you nostalgic.

The minister of higher education and tribal affairs shared a photograph of a thali he was served on the train. He was heading to Dimapur city in Nagaland from Assam’s Guwahati. The meal contained chicken curry, dal, chapati, rice, omelette and curd along with a sachet of pickle. The Nagaland minister appreciated the railways for the wonderfully served dinner and also tagged Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Ministry of Railways.

“Life is a journey, enjoy the trip; Food is life, never skip your meal! Grateful for the wonderfully served dinner at #RajdhaniExpress, while heading to Dimapur from Guwahati,” he wrote in the tweet.

Food is life, never skip your meal! Grateful for the wonderfully served dinner at #RajdhaniExpress, while heading to Dimapur from Guwahati.#TravelStory#Foodstagram@AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/q4Uot9HUk0 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) August 31, 2022

The tweet has received more than 2,300 likes. Many Twitter users replied that the quality of food isn’t what it used to be.

Railway Seva replied to Temjen Imna Along and said, “Sir, thank you for sparing your valuable time in writing to us. However your feedback will boost our team energy to work with more enthusiasm.” In another tweet, Temjem Imna Along replied to Railway Seva and wrote, “@RailwaySeva many are commenting they didn’t get same food. Kindly reply them. For me service was very good.”

“It seems you are travelling in 1AC, that’s why the food looks & tastes better. I recently travelled by Bhopal Shatabdi and the breakfast, lunch they served was horrible. IRCTC have to look into it. Earlier their quality was much better. Hope they will improve it soon,” a Twitter user wrote.

A user cheekily asked the minister if this much food would be enough for him. Temjem Imna Along, who is known for his wonderful sense of humour, gave him a witty reply.

The Nagaland minister has become an internet sensation for his sense of humour and making jokes at his own expense.