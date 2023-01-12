scorecardresearch
Nagaland minister shares video of unique house that is half in India, and half in Mayanmar

The Longwa village is located in the Mon district of Nagaland, all its residents have dual citizenship of India as well as Myanmar.

Nagaland minister shares video of unique house that is half in India, and half in Mayanmar
The Indian Constitution does not allow one to hold dual citizenship, but the exception to this rule are the people of Longwa village in Nagaland.

The Longwa village is one of the largest villages in Nagaland’s Mon district and falls close to the border of India and Myanmar. In fact, the international border directly runs through the house of the village chief, known as Angh. At Angh’s house, the sleeping quarters fall inside the Indian border, while other rooms like the kitchen area fall in Myanmar. So in a way, this house allows one to sleep in India after just finishing a meal in Myanmar.

The village is inhabited by the Konyak Naga tribe, which once followed the tradition of headhunting. The strong cultural and familial ties between the Indian side of Konyak Nagas and the Burmese side have allowed the governments to give dual citizenship to the residents of Longwa village.

On Wednesday, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Temjen Imna Along shared an interesting video about this special village.

Commenting on his post, a Twitter user wrote, “The Myanmar was the brother of 7 sisters once upon a time right”. Another person wrote, “Unique. But this tribe or this community needs to be uplifted. Let the world know the hidden talent of the people of the northeast. We need better roads and infrastructure for them. Want to see the entire north east on global map”.

