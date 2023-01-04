scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Nagaland minister shares an endearing video of child giving his all in tug of war

Temjen Imna Along is currently serving as Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs.

Writer Mark Twain has famously said, “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it is the size of the fight in the dog.” Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Temjen Imna Along has shared a video that perfectly encapsulates this adage.

In the video, a game of tug of war is ongoing. In a team of small kids, a boy seems to be giving his best as he lays down on the ground and pushes the rope to his end. However, despite his efforts, his team ends up losing the game.

While sharing this undated clip, Along wrote, “ज़िन्दगी हार जीत से नहीं, होसलो से चलती है! It’s not the size, it’s the determination that matters! Source: @Hillsnaga”.

This roughly translates to, “Life does not go ahead with victory, but with courage! It’s not the size, it’s the determination that matters! Source: @Hillsnaga”.

This video has garnered over 54,000 views and almost 4,000 likes since it was posted on January 3.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Fight till your last breath. This little kid gave his 100% and the determination is all what makes you different from the ordinary.”

Another person remarked, “This makes me think to leave everything & settle down somewhere in those hills for the sake of simple Beauty filled moments of life like this.”

