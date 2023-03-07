Nagaland Minister Along calls out careless tourists after photos of dirty roads in Shimla surface

There are many scenic locations in India that can benefit from robust tourism. However, when tourists behave irresponsibly and harm the environment and public infrastructure of their holiday destination, it becomes a problem for the local residents.

On Monday, a Twitter user who goes by the username @himachal_queen tweeted a photo, reportedly taken in Shimla, that showed a load of half-broken alcohol bottles discarded on the road.

Another Twitter user, Vinay Sharma (@VinaySh96237278), reshared this tweet and tagged Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Temjen Imna Along. In his tweet, Sharma said a few months ago Along had invited tourists to visit Nagaland’s capital Kohima but now it appears that it was a bad idea as many travellers are turning cities like Manali, Kasol, and Shimla into polluted places like Delhi.

Along responded to this and urged people to not misuse local hospitality and requested them to dispose of the waste responsibly. Commenting on Sharma’s tweet, he wrote, “Ayalee ! It’s Bad Don’t do this. “Atithi Devo Bhava” का मतलब ही बिगाड़ दिया” Drinking & throwing scrap bottles are injurious to health & environment !!”.

Ayalee ! It’s Bad😑

Commenting on Along’s response a Twitter user wrote, “That’s bad. Shame on the people who do this. These same people when they go abroad behave responsibly. @AlongImna maybe stricter laws, CCTV might help in reducing the problem.”