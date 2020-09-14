scorecardresearch
Monday, September 14, 2020
Chill, the image is fake but here are some funny reactions to it

In the image, which has now gone viral, the actors in the series, who are snakes in the guise of humans, seem to be kissing with their forked tongue.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 14, 2020 5:21:40 pm
naagin 5 snake kiss, naagin 5 actors, naagin 5 funny scenes, naagin 5 cast, naagin 5 viral picture, snakes, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe image, which taken from an episode of the romance thriller, was edited before being circulated online.

While some Indian television serials tend to go a little overboard when it comes to fiction, netizens were left in splits after an image of two actors playing snakes were seen ‘french kissing’ in the show “Naagin 5”.

Sharing the bizarre image, the user @Iktara_389 tweeted, “What is this?! No, really what is this? What is this nonsense?” In the image, which has now gone viral, the actors in the serial, who play snakes in the guise of humans, seem to be kissing with their forked tongue.

What the user did not know was that the screenshot, which was taken from an episode of the romantic thriller, was edited before being circulated online. However, that did not stop netizens from reacting to the morphed picture.

