Chill, the image is fake but here are some funny reactions to it

The image, which taken from an episode of the romance thriller, was edited before being circulated online.

While some Indian television serials tend to go a little overboard when it comes to fiction, netizens were left in splits after an image of two actors playing snakes were seen ‘french kissing’ in the show “Naagin 5”.

Sharing the bizarre image, the user @Iktara_389 tweeted, “What is this?! No, really what is this? What is this nonsense?” In the image, which has now gone viral, the actors in the serial, who play snakes in the guise of humans, seem to be kissing with their forked tongue.

WHAT IS THIS ?! 🌚😂🌚😂🌚. NO REALLY WHAT IS THIS? WHAT IS THIS NONSENSE. WHO IS WATCHING THIS CRAP?! pic.twitter.com/n6OPJWj6v6 — 🤍 (@Iktara_389) September 11, 2020

What the user did not know was that the screenshot, which was taken from an episode of the romantic thriller, was edited before being circulated online. However, that did not stop netizens from reacting to the morphed picture.

I guess it’s a “Hiss – Kiss” 💋😂 https://t.co/lUkfwvpMKl — 𝐆𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐯 𝐓𝐢𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐢 (@tiwari910) September 11, 2020

Our answer to the iconic noodle scene https://t.co/epaf12dwhr — Chachi Sharma (@cowbai) September 11, 2020

Lmao this is hilarious 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/QDMmbIvdUp — Arooj 💫 (@iTweeety_) September 11, 2020

Ab yeh kaunsa show hai!!!???🙄🙄 https://t.co/Xcx7Ew4PHT — kusum (@_kusum_12) September 11, 2020

