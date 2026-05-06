Mirrors installed in Mysuru to curb public urination; video sparks debate: ‘People will break these’

Amid the growing conversation around civic sense and the shortage of accessible public toilets in India, civic authorities in Mysuru, Karnataka, have installed reflective steel mirrors along certain roadside walls to curb open urination.
One such mirror has been installed near the wall opposite the suburban bus stand, an area reportedly known for frequent incidents of public urination despite repeated warnings from officials. The idea appears to rely on the concept of “self-awareness through reflection”, with authorities hoping that seeing their own image will make people think twice before engaging in the act, the Deccan Herald reported.
Videos circulating on social media show a large, polished steel mirror mounted along the wall, turning what was once an unhygienic corner. Sharing the video, an X handle @Theshashank_p wrote, “Whoever came up with this idea deserves nothing less than a Nobel… Genius.”
Watch here:
Whoever came up with this idea deserves nothing less than a Nobel… Genius 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/hI7cTkcKH8
— Akki Rotti (@Theshashank_p) May 6, 2026
The video quickly gained traction across all social media platforms, prompting a wave of reactions. Several X users hailed the initiative, with one commenting, “This is an awesome idea and it seems to work. I hope we find some solution to the spitting habit of Indians, especially paan. The installing idols Or painting gods on walls failed.”
Another user argued, “People will break these and then pee over them. What about providing and maintaining clean toilets so that people can actually use them?”
“All this jugaad for what? Because our country cannot enforce any law properly. Why can’t police start fining and punishing people for violation like in other countries,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: While this report highlights an innovative approach to urban cleanliness and public hygiene, it is intended for informational purposes and does not constitute professional advice on public policy or sanitation management. Readers are encouraged to support official civic initiatives and utilize designated public facilities to maintain community hygiene standards