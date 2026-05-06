Mirrors installed in Mysuru to curb public urination; video sparks debate: ‘People will break these’

The idea appears to rely on the concept of “self-awareness through reflection” (Image source: @Theshashank_p/X)

Amid the growing conversation around civic sense and the shortage of accessible public toilets in India, civic authorities in Mysuru, Karnataka, have installed reflective steel mirrors along certain roadside walls to curb open urination.

One such mirror has been installed near the wall opposite the suburban bus stand, an area reportedly known for frequent incidents of public urination despite repeated warnings from officials. The idea appears to rely on the concept of “self-awareness through reflection”, with authorities hoping that seeing their own image will make people think twice before engaging in the act, the Deccan Herald reported.

Videos circulating on social media show a large, polished steel mirror mounted along the wall, turning what was once an unhygienic corner. Sharing the video, an X handle @Theshashank_p wrote, “Whoever came up with this idea deserves nothing less than a Nobel… Genius.”