Mysuru Dasara 2026: 3,473 drones create giant dancing peacock, sets Guinness Record

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited organised the drone show. BotLab Dynamics, a company incubated at IIT Delhi, performed it.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readUpdated: Oct 24, 2026 06:36 PM IST
droneMysuru lit up the night sky to make history with drone show. (photo credit botlab.dynamics/instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

India set a new Guinness World Record with the Mysuru Dasara Drone Show. The show on the night of October 18 featured a giant dancing peacock using 3,473 drones on full display at the Torchlight Parade Ground in Bannimantap, Mysuru.

According to ANI, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) organised the drone show. BotLab Dynamics, a company incubated at IIT Delhi, performed it.

Also Read | 'Very tiring': Bride walks 18 km in lehenga, appeals to Uttarakhand CM for road connectivity

Watch the video here

In addition to the record-breaking peacock, the 2026 drone spectacle displayed striking light formations of a lion, a butterfly, Goddess Chamundeshwari, and a soldier holding the Indian Tricolour.

Also Read | Mummy removed from exhibition over ‘lack of deceased person’s consent’

The drone display set a record for the largest aerial display of a bird made using multirotors or drones. The video featured different formations before the drones dispersed and reorganised into a peacock formation. The people in the online surfing videos were making thrilled noises of exhilaration.

Botlab Dynamics says that, “To execute a drone light show perfectly, various state-of-the-art technologies are used, including advanced simulation software and swarm intelligence. This enables hundreds or thousands of drones to precisely fly and form aerial animations in the night sky. Behind the magical paragon is the complex and advanced drone light show technology, engineering excellence, and pre-determined flight path.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments