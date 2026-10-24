Mysuru Dasara 2026: 3,473 drones create giant dancing peacock, sets Guinness Record

India set a new Guinness World Record with the Mysuru Dasara Drone Show. The show on the night of October 18 featured a giant dancing peacock using 3,473 drones on full display at the Torchlight Parade Ground in Bannimantap, Mysuru.

According to ANI, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) organised the drone show. BotLab Dynamics, a company incubated at IIT Delhi, performed it.

Watch the video here

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In addition to the record-breaking peacock, the 2026 drone spectacle displayed striking light formations of a lion, a butterfly, Goddess Chamundeshwari, and a soldier holding the Indian Tricolour.

The drone display set a record for the largest aerial display of a bird made using multirotors or drones. The video featured different formations before the drones dispersed and reorganised into a peacock formation. The people in the online surfing videos were making thrilled noises of exhilaration.

Botlab Dynamics says that, “To execute a drone light show perfectly, various state-of-the-art technologies are used, including advanced simulation software and swarm intelligence. This enables hundreds or thousands of drones to precisely fly and form aerial animations in the night sky. Behind the magical paragon is the complex and advanced drone light show technology, engineering excellence, and pre-determined flight path.”