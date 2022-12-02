scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

‘My tribe is a quest to a land that was lost to us and its name is dignity’: Riz Ahmed raps his soul out, wins hearts online

A video featuring the British actor and rapper’s performance has gone viral on social media.

riz ahmed raps where you are from, where you are from, riz ahmed, racism, rap, indian expressThe song also featured in the British actor and rapper’s concept album ‘The Long Goodbye’ centred around the UK’s relationship with South Asians and British Asians.

Raising pertinent questions about the culture of othering and racism against ethnic minorities, Riz Ahmed eloquently sang his soul out three years ago and the video featuring his performance has gone viral on social media. The song also featured in the British actor and rapper’s concept album ‘The Long Goodbye’ centred around the UK’s relationship with South Asians and British Asians.

In the clip, Ahmed is heard singing the thought-provoking lyrics. He begins with the question British ethnic minorities often face, “They ever ask you ‘Where you from?’ Like, ‘really really from?’.” Expressing his thought about the country he was born in, he adds, “Britain’s where I’m born and I love a cup of tea and that But tea ain’t from Britain, it’s from where my DNA is at And where my genes are from.”

However, revealing the pain of feeling a sense of belonging, he sings, “Skinheads meant I never really liked the British flag and I only got the shits when I went back to Pak and my ancestors’ Indian but India was not for us.”

He also voices his identity crisis. “Maybe I’m from everywhere and nowhere No man’s land, between the trenches,” he sings. Expressing a sentiment shared by many, he adds, “My tribe is a quest to a land that was lost to us and its name is dignity so where I’m from is not your problem bruv.”

Ahmed is renowned for his work in independent films such as The Road to Guantanamo (2006), Shifty (2008) and Four Lions (2010). He is a winner of an Emmy and also has a Golden Globe and three British Independent Film Awards in his kitty.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...Premium
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...

Several users were deeply moved by Ahmed’s words. A user commented, “I am at the mosh pit and at the mosque – this is next level Shakespeare.” Another user wrote, “I’ve never seen it before today. Exceptional wordplay.” A third user commented, “Riz with that !!! on identity and colonialism. His movies and music carry this fire too.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-12-2022 at 12:16:47 pm
Next Story

Doha-bound carrier suffers technical snag

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close