‘My own way of creating awareness’: Man in Kerala worships ‘Corona Devi’

While Covid-19 cases continue to rise in India, crossing the 3-lakh mark, a man in Kerala is worshipping the virus in order to drive it away. Anilan, a resident at Kadakkal, has installed an idol replicating the infectious virus and is daily praying for the well being of the frontline warriors.

“I am worshipping the coronavirus as a goddess and doing daily pujas for the safety and well being of healthcare professionals, police personnel and scientists, who are toiling to discover a vaccine, fire force and media personnel and others engaged in the battle against the virus,” PTI quoted Anilan as saying.

Though Anilan’s actions of praying to “Corona Devi” has drawn flak on social media, he seems unfazed by the trolling. “This is my way of creating awareness,” he said.

“There are 33 crore Hindu gods and I am worshipping the virus as a goddess as part of the fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution”, he added.

While many religious places, including temples, have reopened across the country from June 8 as part of the Centre’s gradual plan to ease the lockdown, Anilan is against the government’s decision and feels that people can stay at home and pray. “At this juncture, when the virus has not been contained, allowing people to go to religious places will create havoc,” he said.

With over three lakh cases in India, people in many parts of rural India such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal Bengal have started worshipping the “Corona Devi” in order to ward off the virus and keep themselves safe.

