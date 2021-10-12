scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
‘My first flight with papa’: Little girl’s reaction on seeing her pilot father goes viral

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 1.5 million views with many gushing over the little girl's reaction.

New Delhi
Updated: October 12, 2021 6:19:48 pm
girl's pilot dad viral video, girl's reaction on seeing father viral video, girl father viral clip, pilot father, trending, indian express,indian express news"Papa," the girl is heard shouting on seeing her father, who is about to enter the cockpit.

A special moment shared between a little girl and her father has left netizens smiling after it went viral on social media.

The clip, which was shared on Instagram, features a little girl named Shanaya Motihar, who is excitedly walking towards her flight. Once inside the aircraft, Shanaya is perched on the seat when she spots her father, who would be flying the aircraft.

ALSO READ |Toddler singing his heart out from a hospital bed will instantly put a smile on your face

“Papa,” the girl is heard shouting on seeing her father, who is about to enter the cockpit. He then waves at his daughter, who clearly is gleeful to see him and responds with a big smile. “Are you happy to see your father?” the child’s mother is heard asking in the clip.

“My first flight with papa. He flew me to Delhi. I was very excited to see him…it was my best flight till now,” read the caption of the post shared on the girl’s Instagram page which is handled by her mother Priyanka Manohat.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 1.5 million views with many gushing over the little girl’s reaction. “Her excitement is priceless,” wrote a user while another commented, “I am watching this on loop! The excitement and smile on her face.”

