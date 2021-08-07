‘My dating history’: Netizens use hilarious comparisons to sum up their relationship woes

The comparisons laden with puns and sarcasms while referring to popular movies, songs and mobile phone networks are funny yet relatable. (Representational photo)

While setting up a meeting with a new person is easier than ever before thanks to the thousands of dating apps available now, the traditional challenges that a relationship can throw up still remain relevant.

Now, desi folks on Twitter have joined a trend to amusingly describe their “dating history” while resorting to unusual comparisons to sum up their experiences. The comparisons laden with puns and sarcasms while referring to popular movies, songs and mobile phone networks are funny yet relatable.

“My dating history is empty just like my account balance,” one user wrote joining the trend, while another quipped: “My dating history is so long, it feels like my mom’s recent apps list on her phone!”

Earlier, similar jokes — a trend called ‘What More Hints Do You Want?’ and also a series of hilarious posts where people try to imagine what it is like to date people working for big brands — had been doing the rounds on Twitter.

My dating history is so empty like my bank balance — Vikhyat (@MacTavishh141) August 5, 2021

My dating history is so bumpy it feels like a Takeshi’s castle episode — happyy (@sugardaadddyyy) August 5, 2021

My Dating history is like RCB’s trophy cabinet.

Max Potential 😉 — Mohit Rattu (@mohitrattu97) August 5, 2021

My dating history is like achhe din. — Moneyish (@chuphojayrr) August 5, 2021

My dating history is just like annanya Pandey’s struggle never existed https://t.co/019THdk6CX — sweet_potato (@pshyco_soul) August 5, 2021

My dating history is like – Mera jeewan kora kagaz kora hi reh gya🤣🤣 https://t.co/7FhyP2Uihf — $u$hm¡t@ (@sush_ca) August 5, 2021

My dating history is happiness in Medical College , it’s zero !#medtwitter https://t.co/yGM6s6ny59 — Varad Patil ⚕️ (@_doctor_skull) August 5, 2021

My dating history is so messy it feels like Ap Dhillon ke gaane😭 https://t.co/2wnLmgw99G — Somya (@_somya_mahara) August 5, 2021

My dating history is like a smart phone. Amazing in the beginning but then only games were played. — Vedant Dawange (@vedant_dawange) August 4, 2021

My dating history is so quiet it feels like a graveyard. https://t.co/P6CdWLnVdj — Luv (@adhbhoot) August 4, 2021

My dating history is so down it feels like Jio network! https://t.co/OTk6qV2GMw — Prabhdeep🍾 (@prollydramatic) August 4, 2021