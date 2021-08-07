scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 07, 2021
Must Read

‘My dating history’: Netizens use hilarious comparisons to sum up their relationship woes

Joining the trend, people on Twitter are trying to sum up their experiences while drawing parallels with popular culture.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 7, 2021 9:02:58 pm
My dating history, dating funny tweets, twitter dating jokes trend, relationship funny meme trend, viral news, indian expressThe comparisons laden with puns and sarcasms while referring to popular movies, songs and mobile phone networks are funny yet relatable. (Representational photo)

While setting up a meeting with a new person is easier than ever before thanks to the thousands of dating apps available now, the traditional challenges that a relationship can throw up still remain relevant.

Now, desi folks on Twitter have joined a trend to amusingly describe their “dating history” while resorting to unusual comparisons to sum up their experiences. The comparisons laden with puns and sarcasms while referring to popular movies, songs and mobile phone networks are funny yet relatable.

My dating history is empty just like my account balance,” one user wrote joining the trend, while another quipped: “My dating history is so long, it feels like my mom’s recent apps list on her phone!”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Earlier, similar jokes — a trend called ‘What More Hints Do You Want?’ and also a series of hilarious posts where people try to imagine what it is like to date people working for big brands — had been doing the rounds on Twitter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 07: Latest News

Advertisement