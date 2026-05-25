Man confronts tourists for littering on Mussoorie road, returns trash they threw out

With social media trends like #ZeroCivicSense and Gen Z cleaning heavily polluted waterbodies in several Indian states, civic sense has become one of the most hotly debated topics online. A new video from a road to Mussoorie in Uttarakhand has gone viral on the internet after a man calmly confronted tourists who were seen throwing plastic waste from a moving taxi.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Anoop Nautiyal, founder of an environmental advocacy group, said he noticed passengers in a taxi ahead tossing a plastic cup and spoon out of the vehicle window.

Tourists in Mussoorie litter road

Rather than ignoring the behaviour, Nautiyal chose to stop and return the discarded waste to the tourists. In the viral reel, the person filming points towards the taxi and says that its passengers had thrown a plastic glass and a spoon onto the road.