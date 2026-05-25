Man confronts tourists for littering on Mussoorie road, returns trash they threw out

With social media trends like #ZeroCivicSense and Gen Z cleaning heavily polluted waterbodies in several Indian states, civic sense has become one of the most hotly debated topics online. A new video from a road to Mussoorie in Uttarakhand has gone viral on the internet after a man calmly confronted tourists who were seen throwing plastic waste from a moving taxi.
Sharing a video on Instagram, Anoop Nautiyal, founder of an environmental advocacy group, said he noticed passengers in a taxi ahead tossing a plastic cup and spoon out of the vehicle window.
Rather than ignoring the behaviour, Nautiyal chose to stop and return the discarded waste to the tourists. In the viral reel, the person filming points towards the taxi and says that its passengers had thrown a plastic glass and a spoon onto the road.
Before approaching them, Nautiyal is heard saying people should never dispose of waste in this manner, especially in hilly regions. He stressed that creating awareness around such behaviour is important and hoped that the tourists would not repeat the mistake.
Later in the video, Nautiyal is seen walking back to his vehicle after speaking with the group. He said the tourists had accepted their mistake and that he had politely requested them not to repeat such behaviour in Uttarakhand.
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
The video has prompted a wave of reactions. Several Instagram users hailed Nautiyal for raising his voice. “Any problem dealt positively and civic sense is for anywhere,” one of them wrote. “Well done Sir. I my self have done this on several occasions. Sometimes people apologise, sometimes they are indifferent and sometimes rude,” another user commented.
“Everyone if start raising voice change may come slowly. Thanks for doing right things,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: The information and referenced public reactions are reported for informational and social interest purposes and do not constitute professional ecological, legal, or municipal waste management advice.