Mosques flooded, a Kerala temple open its doors for Muslims to offer Eid namaz

Devastating floods may have dampened festivities in Kerala but not its spirit. Even as there were little celebrations either on Onam or Eid, the communal amity being displayed by the people of the southern state is exemplary.

In yet another such example, after a mosque at Kochukadavu was flooded, a temple in Thrissur district opened its door for Muslims to offer namaz on Eid-ul-Adha that fell on Wednseday. A special arrangement was made at a temple hall in Eravathur near Mala for the namaz.

The Muslims in the area were looking for a place to conduct the Eid prayers when the SNDP Yogam, which runs the Purappullikkavu Ratneswari temple, offered the hall to them.

In a video that is now going viral on Facebook, a man is seen saying that the temple authorities wholeheartedly offered them the place to offer Eid prayers and they are “delighted” by the gesture. “It’s a heartwarming gesture as most mosques in Mala are submerged,” the man said.

Many photos of Muslims cleaning flooded temples are also doing rounds on social media. Photos of nuns putting mehendi ahead of Eid at a relief camp too warmed hearts online.

📍Eid prayers at Purappullikkavu Temple, Eravathur, #Thrissur 📍Sisters get mehndi by Muslim inmates to celebrate Eid-al-Adha. #Kodungallur Snehalaya Relief Camp 📍#KeralaFloods victims belonging to Christian community holding holy mass inside a Mosque in Kakkanad.#Kerala pic.twitter.com/F5awVdbc8G — Sunil Ananthapuri (@sunilupdate) August 22, 2018

Many raised money during the morning prayers in various cities across the country to help the flood victims.

