‘The beauty of India’: Muslim man’s rendition of iconic Mahabharat title song goes viral

Sitting in front of the television every Sunday to enjoy Ramayana and Mahabharat was a big part of every desi person’s life in the late 80s and early 90s. Now, evoking nostalgia, a Muslim man’s rendition of the Mahabharat title track is winning hearts online.

Shared by Dr S Y Quraishi, the former chief election commissioner of India, an elderly man is seen singing the song originally sung by Mahendra Kapoor for BR Chopra epic mythological show. Celebrating the unity in diversity, moving beyond religious lines, the man was seen performing the iconic introduction of the show, ‘Mahabharat Katha’, beautifully singing the whole verse and even pausing for the interlude in between, in a nod to the blowing of the conch.

“Beating the stereotypes!” Quraishi wrote online, sharing the over one minute video, which showed the listeners getting quite impressed by the man’s rendition.

Watch the video here:

Not just people in the video, the clip wowed netizens on the microblogging site as well. The rendition of the famous introduction of the Doordarshan drama and the person’s delivery of the shlokas left many impressed online. Many said it is the ‘true fabric of India’ that must be preserved.

I agree. Well done Maulana Saheb. Impressed. https://t.co/D5oUEBApap — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) September 20, 2021

We all grew up with this! Also, for those who don’t know great Rahi Masoom Raza wrote screenplay for Mahabharat. The beauty of India :) https://t.co/3CIRCY1M1N — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash07) September 20, 2021

Absolutely yes. A messiah of different type. The right kind.

His Sanskrit pronunciation is so good. — Bholanath Acharya (@bnacharya1) September 21, 2021

Awesome! — Waseem Alam Qureshi (@waseemalamqures) September 20, 2021

Beautiful; least because of the person’s attire. Such a great voice and clear pronunciation, not sure if I’d be half as good delivering a verse in Urdu. Refreshing. ❤️ — Supratim Mukherjee (@supratim_tweets) September 20, 2021

It’s long tradition of music sir..it’s always been secular.. very special of India sir..need to preserve that goodness at any cost.. — Aravind Balan (@aravindbalan01) September 20, 2021

He not only sang it well he has knowledge of what he is singing n to the core Very well done sir… — NomadicMumbaikar (@nomadmumbaikar) September 20, 2021

Aisa desh hai mera 🥰 — म०फारूक فاروق (@modfarooque) September 20, 2021

I salute him how nicely he pronounced each n every words from Mahabharata. Many hindu people even cannot recite a single line correctly. — Tapati Nath (@nath_tapati) September 20, 2021

Excellent sir 🙏 — Nishant (@NukalaNishant) September 21, 2021

Irrespective of his religion or dress.

His voice & pronounciation is just amazing.. — Gangesh Gunjan (@gangesh_gunjan_) September 20, 2021

absolutely loved it; reminds me of childhood days when we used to run back home to watch the episode and get relived on hearing this music. — Ashish Raj (@AshishR95568799) September 20, 2021

We need more of such people from all religions to unite our minds. — Kuppu (@arunashwin) September 20, 2021