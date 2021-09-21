scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
‘The beauty of India’: Muslim man’s rendition of iconic Mahabharat title song goes viral

Netizens were impressed by the Muslim man's diction and delivery of the shlokas of Mahabharat's iconic title song. 'Unity in diversity,' many wrote on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 21, 2021 11:12:30 am
mahabharat title song, mahabharat introduction, br chopra mahabharat song, muslim man sing mahabharat title track, viral videos, indian expressThe beautiful rendition of the Mahabharat title track left many reminiscing their childhood days.

Sitting in front of the television every Sunday to enjoy Ramayana and Mahabharat was a big part of every desi person’s life in the late 80s and early 90s. Now, evoking nostalgia, a Muslim man’s rendition of the Mahabharat title track is winning hearts online.

Shared by Dr S Y Quraishi, the former chief election commissioner of India, an elderly man is seen singing the song originally sung by Mahendra Kapoor for BR Chopra epic mythological show. Celebrating the unity in diversity, moving beyond religious lines, the man was seen performing the iconic introduction of the show, ‘Mahabharat Katha’, beautifully singing the whole verse and even pausing for the interlude in between, in a nod to the blowing of the conch.

“Beating the stereotypes!” Quraishi wrote online, sharing the over one minute video, which showed the listeners getting quite impressed by the man’s rendition.

Watch the video here:

Not just people in the video, the clip wowed netizens on the microblogging site as well. The rendition of the famous introduction of the Doordarshan drama and the person’s delivery of the shlokas left many impressed online. Many said it is the ‘true fabric of India’ that must be preserved.

