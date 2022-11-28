scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Musician teaches how to compose a Tony Kakkar song in two minutes. Singer reacts

The video was posted on Instagram by a man named Sanatan and it has received a whopping 11 million views.

Singer Tony Kakkar, who is known for songs like Coca Cola and Tera Suit, is immensely popular but also trolled for his inane lyrics. A musician named Sanatan has now posted a video on Instagram on how to compose a song that sounds like Tony Kakkar’s in two minutes. The funny video is going crazily viral and has even prompted Kakkar to post a comment who took it sportingly.

“How to make a Tony Kakkar song in two minutes,” says a text insert on the video. According to the musician, the first step is to add a guitar beat and it should only be guitar and nothing else. In the next step, he said, a lead in the same pattern as the guitar should be added. Then comes the sound of a piano mimicking the banging of utensils. After that, the musician adds another beat claiming it to be Tony Kakkar’s favourite.

For the lyrics, he says one could imagine any kind of girl and for him, it’s “papa ki pari (daddy’s daughter)”. He then advises people to use the auto-tune.

In his response to the video, Tony Kakkar said he loved it and joked that the musician has revealed his secret to everyone. “Zor zor dr bolke sabko schemein bata rahe ho btw loved it,” he wrote.

Posted five days ago, the clip has amassed a whopping 11 million views.

“Point to be noted = lyrics must be less,” commented a user. “Still better then Tony Kakkar,” said another along with laughing emojis. “We want full song,” requested another netizen.

