Musician reveals how to make a Badshah song in 2 minutes, gets nod from rapper: ‘He almost cracked it’

Making music is no easy feat, especially if we talk about super hit songs that add life to every party. However, it seems like a musician on Twitter has cracked the code about how to make a banger Badshah song in just two minutes.

Musician and producer Anshuman Sharma shared a small tutorial on social media titled, “How to make a Badshah song in 2 minutes!”. In the hilarious video, he explains eight simple steps detailing some key components that are there in most songs composed by rapper Badshah. These include adding synth base, whispering the lyrics about partying, and inserting brass beats. He also mentions tips like adding the word “baby” in the lyrics before blending all these components together and coming up with a song that seemingly sounds like Badshah’s super hits.

How to make a Badshah song in 2 minutes! pic.twitter.com/MtpILEwgvi — Anshuman Sharma (@anshumonsharma) January 10, 2022

This tutorial has gone viral ever since it was uploaded on social media. Badshah himself acknowledged the video and tweeted, “I swear he almost cracked it 🙈😂”. Celebrities like composer Salim Merchant also replied to the video.

I swear he almost cracked it 🙈😂 https://t.co/ffJdXH9tU7 — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) January 10, 2022

Crazy 🔥🔥 — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) January 10, 2022

Anshuman Sharma had previously made similar videos explaining how to sound like Ritviz and Prateek Kuhad.