Musician recreates ‘Kundi Lagalo’ with a Rahman twist. Netizens laud his creativity

If you are a regular user of Instagram, you must be aware of the kind of songs that go viral and are used in many reels. One such song that has caught the imagination of many Instagram users is ‘Kundi Lagalo’ for its rustic lyrics. The song that featured in Marathi series ‘Raan Bazaar’ is a favourite on Instagram reels. Now, a musician called Saahel has recreated the song, giving it ‘an AR Rahman twist’.

Saahel posted the video on his Instagram account on August 20 and it has received a whopping 4.6 million views so far, making it viral. “Kundi Lagalo meets AR Rahman,” says a text insert on the video. He recreated ‘Kundi Lagalo’ and mixed it with the song ‘Wat Wat Wat’ from the 2015 film ‘Tamasha’ that was sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh. Saahel is seen singing the song by mixing the lyrics of the two with catchy beats. “Kundi Lagalo X Wat Wat Wat. Share it with someone who’d enjoy listening to this,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by saahel (@saahellmusic)

“How creative you are touchwood. Indian music industry needs you,” commented an Instagram user. “This man knows how to turn ear ache into a earworm,” wrote another. “Couldn’t imagine… This song can turn this beautiful, dude you are amazing,” said a third. “Only you can make this song worth listening,” posted a fourth. Another individual said, “God this version is so good.”

Saahel has more than 1.86 lakh followers on Instagram where he regularly posts such videos of mixing two different songs.