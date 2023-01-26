Watch: After musical pillars, musical plates of Hampi leave netizens awestruck

The stunning architecture of monuments in Hampi have long fascinated people. Among the most popular structures in this Karnataka town are the musical pillars of the Vittala Temple, which was built by Devaraya II in the 15th century.

The 56 pillars located in the temple’s Ranga Mandap are known for producing sounds of various percussion instruments.

Now, a video is going viral showing some flat structures at the Unesco World Heritage Site. It shows the “musical plates” producing musical notes. As per Hampi.in, a website dedicated to tourism, these plate-like structures were constructed at a community dining area made for soldiers. This dining area was located near a granary at the octagonal pavilion in the royal area.

On Thursday, former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim shared a video that showed a man tapping on the “musical plates”, which in turn produced metallic sounds as if he were tapping on metal utensils.

Sharing this undated video, Solheim wrote, “Incredible India 🇮🇳 ! Never say that the Sanatani People were unscientific or uneducated. Hampi, Karnataka. @templesofindia_”.

A Twitter user commented, “Wow, that is so interesting! It’s great to see the rich scientific and educational history of the Sanatani people. It’s important to always continue learning and discovering new things about the world around us. Thank you for sharing this with us!”.

Another user remarked, “They were soulful and aligned with nature – never chased wealth, because they knew about lifecycles – that’s intelligence certainly! 👏 🇮🇳 ”.