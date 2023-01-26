scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: After musical pillars, musical plates of Hampi leave netizens awestruck

The musical plates were built near the octagonal pavilion in the royal area.

musical plates HampiHampi, a small village in Karnataka, has many ruined temple complexes from the Vijayanagara Empire.

The stunning architecture of monuments in Hampi have long fascinated people. Among the most popular structures in this Karnataka town are the musical pillars of the Vittala Temple, which was built by Devaraya II in the 15th century.

The 56 pillars located in the temple’s Ranga Mandap are known for producing sounds of various percussion instruments.

Now, a video is going viral showing some flat structures at the Unesco World Heritage Site. It shows the “musical plates” producing musical notes. As per Hampi.in, a website dedicated to tourism, these plate-like structures were constructed at a community dining area made for soldiers. This dining area was located near a granary at the octagonal pavilion in the royal area.

ALSO READ |Tourist detained after trespassing into ancient Mayan Temple in Mexico

On Thursday, former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim shared a video that showed a man tapping on the “musical plates”, which in turn produced metallic sounds as if he were tapping on metal utensils.

Sharing this undated video, Solheim wrote, “Incredible India 🇮🇳 ! Never say that the Sanatani People were unscientific or uneducated. Hampi, Karnataka. @templesofindia_”.

A Twitter user commented, “Wow, that is so interesting! It’s great to see the rich scientific and educational history of the Sanatani people. It’s important to always continue learning and discovering new things about the world around us. Thank you for sharing this with us!”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...

Another user remarked, “They were soulful and aligned with nature – never chased wealth, because they knew about lifecycles – that’s intelligence certainly! 👏 🇮🇳 ”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 15:42 IST
Next Story

Row over Hindenburg Research report on Adani: What is the firm named after

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close