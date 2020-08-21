scorecardresearch
Friday, August 21, 2020
Music producer’s video turning TV serial dialogue into rap song is super hit

Singer-music producer Yashraj Mukhate from Mumbai, who often creates musical covers and spoof videos decided to use dialogues from earlier Star Plus show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' and give it a musical twist.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 21, 2020 4:46:52 pm
Tv serial dialogue rap, tv shows funny edits, Kokila Ben rap rashi thi, Kokila Ben sing, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Saath Nibhana Saathiya rap song, KokilaBen rap, Yashraj Mukhate, Yashraj Mukhate edits,The spoof video has left netizens alughing out loud online. (yashrajmukhate/ Instagram)

Melodramatic dialogues in Hindi TV shows are par for the course. A music producer has now added some peppy beats and music to such dialogues to create a catchy rap song.

Singer-music producer Yashraj Mukhate from Mumbai, who often creates musical covers and spoof videos, picked dialogues from an earlier Star Plus show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’, where the show’s famous character Kokilaben is scolding her daughters-in-law Gopi Bahu and Rashi after a kitchen mishap, and gave it a musical twist.

Mukhate edited the video to add some melodious notes and altered the rhythm. The short yet delightful 42-second video has started a laughing riot online, being shared by multiple accounts across social media sites, with some dubbing it as the only form of Indian televsion that is “bearable”.

The clip shared by Mukhate on his Facebook page garnered over 1.6 million views in less than 24 hours since being posted.

Watch the video here:

 

Originally posted on his Instagram account, the video has been widely being shared and commented by many, including several celebrities. Many said that the music and the beats are quite additive and have been listening “on loop” for hours.

