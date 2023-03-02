‘Sheer bliss’: Music played on piano soothes pet dog, Anand Mahindra shares video

Music has the power to lighten up one’s mood and the soothing effect gets one completely absorbed in the rhythm. While it is true in the case of humans, a dog being immersed in the music played by its owner is doing the rounds on the internet.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who often shares Blues Music videos, is also impressed by the clip. Sharing the clip, the Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra noted, “There is no way your evenings should be without some music in them…”

The clip earlier shared by Twitter user Buitengebieden shows the pet dog sitting on a person’s lap. As the person plays piano, the canine is seen enjoying the rhythm. The dog’s expression suggests it is enchanted by the music.

There is no way your evenings should be without some music in them…

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 9.5 lakh views on Twitter. It delighted internet users and many shared their thoughts on music’s benefits. A user commented, “With such an expression. The perfect combination.” Another user wrote, “He is definitely spending some quality necessary time with his Hooman. Very important in our day to day life if we get time for this ofcourse.” A third user wrote, “Sheer bliss.”

In August last year, a video showing a stray dog walking into a bar and enjoying live music went viral. The dog was seen staying attuned to the man who played guitar and placed its paws on his legs. The man also let the dog ‘play’ the guitar as he sang with a bright smile on his face.