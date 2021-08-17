Andhra MLA builds museum-cum-temple dedicated to CM Jagan Reddy, sets off social media buzz

A party MLA has erected a huge museum-cum-temple in Chittor district and dedicated it to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The ‘shrine’, which has a gold statue of the CM, has now created a buzz online with photos of it going viral.

Named ‘Navartnalu Alayam’, the one-of-its-kind temple commissioned by Biyyapu MadhuSudhan Reddy, MLA from Srikalahasti, was recently inaugurated by several state ministers near Tirupati in Chittoor district.

“Our Jagannanna is the God who brings happiness in the families of poor people with welfare schemes,” the MLA tweeted while sharing a glimpse of the newly-built temple.

The MLA decided to set up the facility to draw attention to the Chief Minister’s nine welfares scheme, called Navaratnalu. Ranging from issues like alcohol to housing, the schemes include YSR Rythu Bharosa, fee reimbursement, Aarogyasri, Jalayagnam, ban on alcohol, Amma Vodi, YSR Aasara, houses for poor, pension hike.

The facility was inaugurated by Deputy CM K. Narayanaswamy, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, and his son Rajampeta MP PV Midhun Reddy.

Explaining the reason behind his move, Biyaapu said that the Andhra CM has touched the life of 5.65 crore people through his Navratnalu scheme.

According to ABP Desam, the estimated cost of the temple was initially around Rs 10 lakh, but it ended up costing a whopping Rs 2 crore.

While the facility created a buzz online, it also raised many eyebrows, with many questing the expenditure.

However, undeterred by the criticism, Biyappu in a tweet defended himself saying: “What is wrong in building a Jagananna Navarathnala Nilayam for Jagananna? Anyone who works for the welfare of the poor is equal to God.”

పేద వారి ఇంటి కల నెరవేర్చిన ధ్యేయంగా జగనన్న ఇళ్ల నిర్మాణం. ◆అన్ని మౌలిక సదుపాయాలతో కూడిన మోడర్న్ జగనన్న కాలనీలు నిర్మిస్తాం. ◆35 కోట్ల 80 లక్షల తో శ్రీకాళహస్తిలో 42 ఏకరాల 72 సెంట్ల విస్తీర్ణంలో 2000 ఇల్లు నిర్మించనున్నము. pic.twitter.com/TcHLX9gUvH — Biyyapu MadhuSudhan Reddy – MLA (@BiyyapuMadhu) August 17, 2021

Along with the temple, the MLA also unveiled plans for the Jagannath Housing Colony to be constructed behind premises.