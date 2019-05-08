Toggle Menu
Watch: Mumbai’s ‘The Kings’ wins NBC World of Dance; here’s all their stunning performances

Dancing to desi beats, flaunting mesmerising choreography and stunts, from group rounds to the finale, the group which started out their journey from Mumbai slums not only slayed in style but also won hearts and proved to be an inspiration for all.

Their winning performance to ‘O Fortuna (Camina Burana)’ and ‘Aadevadanna Eedevadanna’ that helped then bag 1 million dollars.

Mumbai-based hip-hop group, The Kings won the NBC’s World Of Dance competition recently, making people in India proud. However, the dance troupe’s victory took no one by surprise as they had been a favourite of the judges and audiences during several episodes of the show.

The 14-member group of young men between 17 to 24 from Mumbai slums stunned the show’s judges, especially superstar Jennifer Lopez on numerous occasions.

From group rounds to the finale, the team put up an amazing display of choreography and stunt on the beats of Bollywood songs.

Here’s their winning performance to ‘O Fortuna (Camina Burana)’ and ‘Aadevadanna Eedevadanna’ that helped then bag $1 million on the final’s night:

Check out their other mind-blowing acts on the international show here — from a poignant performance to ‘Yeh Raat’ to a stunning one dancing to beats of ‘Malhari’.

The Kings are no strangers to winning on a big stage even at an international level. After their big win in the country at the India’s Got Talent, season 3, the group also won big at the 2015 Hip-Hop Dance Championship.

