Mumbai’s drive-in vaccination centers win praise online, ‘great initiative’, say netizens

As the Covid-19 vaccination drive continues across the country, the drive-in vaccination centers set up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for specially-abled people and senior citizens have won praise online.

In a tweet, the BMC shared details about a drive-in vaccination centre for the elderly and specially-abled where they can get the vaccine without getting out of the vehicle or standing in a queue.

“A new vaccination centre by.@mybmcWardGN at Kohinoor Parking Lot, JK Sawant Marg, Dadar(W), vaccinating senior citizens and specially-abled Mumbaikars driving in for their 2nd dose of #Covishield,” read the caption of the tweet. Along with the post, several pictures of the citizens getting vaccinated were shared.

The initiative has won praise among many, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra who shared a video of the drive-through while lauding the BMC.

“Mumbai’s first drive-in vaccination centre in Dadar. Way to go… Bravo@mybmc and Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.. Keep leading from the front,” read the caption of the tweet, which now has gone viral on social media.

Here is how netizens reacted:

Mumbai is lucky. In Pune unable to get appointment. Trying for past 10 days on cowin, Arogya Setu — Sanjay Pasricha (@SanjayPasricha3) May 5, 2021

Should the drive-in vaccination not be done in open air, instead of in an enclosed underground car park? — Prabhu Ram (@prabhu_ram) May 5, 2021

Very progressive process. Easy to maintain sequence and social distance. Respect — Essay (@ess_aggarwal) May 5, 2021

Wish we could have the same Delhi as well @CMODelhi — Please wear mask and stay safe (@vankye) May 5, 2021

I hope other states to follow the same procedure. — I A (@irfantm) May 5, 2021