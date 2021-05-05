scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Mumbai’s drive-in vaccination centers win praise online, ‘great initiative’, say netizens

The initiative has won praise among many, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra who shared a video of the drive-through while lauding the BMC.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 5, 2021 9:44:08 pm
As the Covid-19 vaccination drive continues across the country, the drive-in vaccination centers set up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for specially-abled people and senior citizens have won praise online.

In a tweet, the BMC shared details about a drive-in vaccination centre for the elderly and specially-abled where they can get the vaccine without getting out of the vehicle or standing in a queue.

“A new vaccination centre by.@mybmcWardGN at Kohinoor Parking Lot, JK Sawant Marg, Dadar(W), vaccinating senior citizens and specially-abled Mumbaikars driving in for their 2nd dose of #Covishield,” read the caption of the tweet. Along with the post, several pictures of the citizens getting vaccinated were shared.

The initiative has won praise among many, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra who shared a video of the drive-through while lauding the BMC.

“Mumbai’s first drive-in vaccination centre in Dadar. Way to go… Bravo@mybmc and Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.. Keep leading from the front,” read the caption of the tweet, which now has gone viral on social media.

Here is how netizens reacted:

