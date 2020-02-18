‘Well deserved’: Mumbai’s dance group ‘V Unbeatable’ wins America’s Got Talent

While anchor Terry Crews held the results, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon and the audience anxiously awaited the results. While anchor Terry Crews held the results, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon and the audience anxiously awaited the results.

Leaving behind their failure last year, Mumbai-based dance group V Unbeatable returned to America’s Got Talent and lifted the title this year.

With elaborate stunts and flips, the group left the judges speechless and revived a standing ovation as they went on to perform on Ranveer Singh’s popular song Tattad Tattad from Bollywood movie Ram-Leela as musician Travis Barker continued to drum in the background.

While anchor Terry Crews held the results, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon and the audience anxiously awaited the results.

Following their win, congratulatory tweets flooded on social media with netizens cheering for the dance group. “A proud moment for us…take Bow for this marvellous kids and adults of India,” read one of the many comments praising the performers.

really proud moment for all of us..🗣️ cheers

And they proved it finally.. @v_unbeatable 🏆 proud of you guys 👏👏🙌🙌

And they proved it finally.. @v_unbeatable 🏆 proud of you guys 👏👏🙌🙌

congratulations India.. #AGTChampion

This means everything to them.

This means everything to them.

They deserve

