scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 27, 2021
MUST READ

Mumbai’s Bandra Reclamation area decked up for New Year, watch stunning visuals

New Year celebrations have been banned inside or in open spaces in Mumbai by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) amid fear of the omicron variant.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 27, 2021 5:43:13 pm
Mumbai, Bandra area, New Year, New Year in Mumbai, decorations in Mumbai, social media viral, indian expressDazzzling decorations lit up Mumbai

Mumbai’s Bandra Reclamation area has been decked up with stunning lights display and decorations for the New Year. Maharashtra Minister for Tourism Aditya Thackeray took to Twitter to share a clip of spectacular Bandra area on December 25.

Thackeray’s tweet read, “Presenting Bandra Wonderland! Do visit Bandra Reclamation and enjoy the festivities, safely! Heartfelt thanks to @reliancejio and MSRDC for their support to this initiative.”

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Maharashtra MP also followed suit. “Hello Mumbaikars, have you visited Bandra Wonderland, celebrating Xmas and welcoming the New Year? What a lovely and cheerful initiative. On till 2nd Jan!” read Chaturvedi’s tweet.

As the festive fervour continues, netizens also shared glimpses of lit-up Mumbai at night on Twitter. A plethora of videos from Mumbai has been doing the rounds on social media.

It should be noted that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on December 24 banned any kind of New Year celebration –inside or in open spaces — in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government on December 24 imposed fresh restrictions including prohibitory orders that ban assembly of people in groups of more than five from 9 pm to 6 am throughout public places.

The measures are also necessary to avoid a possible surge in the Covid-19 cases, especially considering upcoming Christmas and New Year gathering and with a view to prevent danger to human life, health, safety and to break the chain of transmission of virus effectively, the order issued by Dr IS Chahal, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News