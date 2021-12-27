Mumbai’s Bandra Reclamation area decked up for New Year, watch stunning visuals

Mumbai’s Bandra Reclamation area has been decked up with stunning lights display and decorations for the New Year. Maharashtra Minister for Tourism Aditya Thackeray took to Twitter to share a clip of spectacular Bandra area on December 25.

Thackeray’s tweet read, “Presenting Bandra Wonderland! Do visit Bandra Reclamation and enjoy the festivities, safely! Heartfelt thanks to @reliancejio and MSRDC for their support to this initiative.”

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Maharashtra MP also followed suit. “Hello Mumbaikars, have you visited Bandra Wonderland, celebrating Xmas and welcoming the New Year? What a lovely and cheerful initiative. On till 2nd Jan!” read Chaturvedi’s tweet.

Presenting Bandra Wonderland! Do visit Bandra Reclamation and enjoy the festivities, safely! Heartfelt thanks to Reliance Jio and MSRDC for their support to this initiative.

As the festive fervour continues, netizens also shared glimpses of lit-up Mumbai at night on Twitter. A plethora of videos from Mumbai has been doing the rounds on social media.

Thank you CM Maharashtra and Aaditya Thackeray for creating this stunning display at Bandra! Charming. Magical. Beautiful. Mumbai looks more and more beautiful. As a child I would look at pictures abroad. Today i can visit it in Mumbai.

Bandra Promanade and Sealink decorated #Mumbai

Bandra Promanade and Sealink decorated Mumbai

Bandra Worli Sea Link lights up with a beautiful Light Show for Christmas and New Year 2022#Mumbai #Sealink #Maharashtra

Bandra Worli Sea Link lights up with a beautiful Light Show for Christmas and New Year 2022

The Bandra Worli Sea Link all lit up and dazzling tonight!

It should be noted that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on December 24 banned any kind of New Year celebration –inside or in open spaces — in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government on December 24 imposed fresh restrictions including prohibitory orders that ban assembly of people in groups of more than five from 9 pm to 6 am throughout public places.

The measures are also necessary to avoid a possible surge in the Covid-19 cases, especially considering upcoming Christmas and New Year gathering and with a view to prevent danger to human life, health, safety and to break the chain of transmission of virus effectively, the order issued by Dr IS Chahal, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said.