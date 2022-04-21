scorecardresearch
As #Mumbairains trends online, netizens share memes and videos

Videos and photos showing light rain surfaced online with some users sharing funny memes showing people shocked to see the rain.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 21, 2022 1:28:07 pm
mumbairains, rains in Mumbai, Mumbai, weather in Mumbai, rain, memes, mems on Mumbai rain, indian expressThe India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall till Saturday.

#Mumbairains is trending on Twitter and netizens flocked the social media platform with memes and videos of rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall till Saturday in Maharashtra.

Videos and photos showing light rain surfaced online with some users sharing funny memes showing people shocked to see the rain. Some memes also reminded people of floods in 2005, which devastated the state.

An IMD bulletin Thursday has forecast “no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over Maharashtra during next 24 hours and fall by 2-3°C thereafter.” Weather warning of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra has also been issued.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As per the forecast, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places are very likely in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal districts on Thursday and Saturday. Parbhani and Hingoli are likely to record rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

Changes in weather conditions in Mumbai often prompt netizens to share memes. In January this year, a blizzard of memes hit the internet as the temperature plummeted in Mumbai. Memes showing people covered in snow had triggered laughter online.

#MumbaiRains dominated trends online in December last year as netizens were confused with the rains during winter. Social media was abuzz with talks about chai-pakodas “in time for hot chocolate”.

