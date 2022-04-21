As #Mumbairains trends online, netizens share memes and videos

April 21, 2022 1:28:07 pm
#Mumbairains is trending on Twitter and netizens flocked the social media platform with memes and videos of rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall till Saturday in Maharashtra.
Videos and photos showing light rain surfaced online with some users sharing funny memes showing people shocked to see the rain. Some memes also reminded people of floods in 2005, which devastated the state.
When it's #MIvsCSK in #mumbai and it's #cloudy you be like #JADU
Where is the #Dhoop man!!!!!!!!!!!#IPL2022 #IPL20222 #IPLFantasyLeague #MumbaiIndians #MumbaiRains #CSK pic.twitter.com/Nzl4o2Sxjo
— Siddesh Mhatre (@SiddeshMhatre) April 21, 2022
#MumbaiRains #MumbaiWeather reposting https://t.co/nmdXypfY8j
— Himanshu Sharda (@shardaasm) April 21, 2022
This feeling 😍#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/5VZZlGkMBH
— Azad (@maihuazad) April 21, 2022
It’s raining #Mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Rm6jp3Oad3
— Kishor Dashpute (@ConsultKD) April 21, 2022
What a lovely weather to wake up to😍 #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/Tr58GuLLJT
— Shareena Fernandes (@shareena_ferns) April 21, 2022
Again #MumbaiRains so be prepared..
Good Luck #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/NEg2Kg5QQB
— Sunaina Bhola (@sunaina_bhola) April 21, 2022
Looks like it’s gonna rain #Mumbai #MumbaiRains #MumbaiWeather pic.twitter.com/CeY6fb7BoA
— Sadhana Daswani (@sadhana3) April 21, 2022
An IMD bulletin Thursday has forecast “no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over Maharashtra during next 24 hours and fall by 2-3°C thereafter.” Weather warning of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra has also been issued.
As per the forecast, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places are very likely in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal districts on Thursday and Saturday. Parbhani and Hingoli are likely to record rainfall on Friday and Saturday.
Changes in weather conditions in Mumbai often prompt netizens to share memes. In January this year, a blizzard of memes hit the internet as the temperature plummeted in Mumbai. Memes showing people covered in snow had triggered laughter online.
#MumbaiRains dominated trends online in December last year as netizens were confused with the rains during winter. Social media was abuzz with talks about chai-pakodas “in time for hot chocolate”.
