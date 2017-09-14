Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Mumbaikars are sharing chilling videos of thunderstorms, lightning on Twitter

One of the Twitter users even showed how a very powerful lightning ended up creating a "ball of fire" on the ground! Click through to see some of the videos of one of the scariest nights that many in Mumbai lived through and managed to record.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 14, 2017 12:20:12 pm
mumbai thunderstorm, mumbai thunderstorm twitter, mumbai thunderstorm news, mumbai thunderstorm twitter reactions, mumbai thunderstorm funny, mumbai thunderstorm jokes, indian express, indian express news A quick look through the Internet will show many videos from the epic night showing Mumbai sky almost lighting up like its day, because of the thunder and lightning. (Source: Asif Goa, Chai2kul/Twitter)
Top News

Mumbai woke up to frightening thunder, lightning and rains on September 13. It did not take much for people to take their phones out and record the thunder and lightning, which many on Twitter termed as “Mumbai night on angry mode”. A cab driver, Kishor M, said that the rains began around 2 am and went on till about 6 in the morning. The sound woke up the whole family at 3.30 am and we thought it was like the end of the world. We were surprised when the sun rose in the morning,” he said. A quick look through the Internet will show many videos from the night showing Mumbai sky almost lighting up like a day, because of the thunder. A couple of other equally chilling clips show the lightning spreading through the clouds before it hit the earth.

One of the Twitter users even showed how a very powerful lightning ended up creating a “ball of fire” on the ground! Click through to see some of the videos of one of the scariest nights that many in Mumbai lived through and managed to record.

While many on the Internet clearly seemed frightened to say the least, others tried to make light of the situation. And a handful of the rest took to the micro-blogging site to wonder out loud that when did this happen, because they managed to sleep through the thunderstorm! Check out some of the tweets here.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari kept it casual yet chic in a black asymmetrical top which she wore with her denim shorts and white sneakers. We like how she accessorised it with a tan bag and cool sunglasses and kept her make-up and hair really simple. After all, simplicity is the key.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now