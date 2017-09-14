Mumbaikars are sharing chilling videos of thunderstorms, lightning on Twitter

Mumbai woke up to frightening thunder, lightning and rains on September 13. It did not take much for people to take their phones out and record the thunder and lightning, which many on Twitter termed as “Mumbai night on angry mode”. A cab driver, Kishor M, said that the rains began around 2 am and went on till about 6 in the morning. The sound woke up the whole family at 3.30 am and we thought it was like the end of the world. We were surprised when the sun rose in the morning,” he said. A quick look through the Internet will show many videos from the night showing Mumbai sky almost lighting up like a day, because of the thunder. A couple of other equally chilling clips show the lightning spreading through the clouds before it hit the earth.
One of the Twitter users even showed how a very powerful lightning ended up creating a “ball of fire” on the ground! Click through to see some of the videos of one of the scariest nights that many in Mumbai lived through and managed to record.
Its devastating..Plz just stay at home.Mumbai weather is murderous right now.#MumbaiRains#mumbaithunderstorm#lightning#Weatherpic.twitter.com/5h3THlfxz1
— Saurabh Soni (@saurabh_31) September 12, 2017
#Lightning hits ground creating a ball of fire. #MumbaiRains #Thunderstorm #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/WzoFWiM3tX
— Chaitanya Kulkarni (@chai2kul) September 12, 2017
Thunderstorm and Lightning in Mumbai. Mumbaikars Stay Safe and Take Care! 🌩🌩 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/2vfLYfwKBY
— Wassup Mumbai (@Wassup_Mumbai) September 12, 2017
Like making of a Ramsay Brothers Movie. #Mumbai Right Now #thunderstorm #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/9oNOVgP22Y
— Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) September 12, 2017
#Mumbaithunderstorm #3am #lastNight #MumbaiRains #mumbaiweather #Mumbaikars #NotForEveryone pic.twitter.com/VTAt7ruWdV
— Vinaykumar M (@vinaymuthu) September 14, 2017
Last night, when I opened my window @3.00am 😨🌩
It was too scary #MumbaiRain #Mumbaithunderstorm #StormHour pic.twitter.com/piI3BN93Xz
— Yash Chavan (@yashchavan97) September 13, 2017
#Mumbaithunderstorm pic.twitter.com/C8dLxWsF5h
— Nupur kunia (@Nupurkunia) September 13, 2017
Scary AF!#thunderstorm #mumbai pic.twitter.com/TvjNA4rifT
— Varun Doshi (@bombaymusketeer) September 12, 2017
Mumbai just nw #thunderstorm #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/2MslDy40AS
— Abeer Gupta (@GuptaAbeer) September 12, 2017
This is scary #mumbaithunderstorm pic.twitter.com/YFS36Vnbwp
— Sritika Dhar♌ (@SritikaDhar) September 12, 2017
Crazy Thunderstorm in Mumbai right now! #MumbaiRains #thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/bQR1DiYRF7
— Ronak Mehta (@vileparleG) September 12, 2017
Last 15mins have been scariest part of my life. Mad thunderstorm. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/IPOThZg8mO
— Piyush Jain (@PJ_CRACKER) September 12, 2017
#thunderstorm and lightning in Mumbai #MumbaiRains #Mumbaithunderstorm #Mumbaikars
Be safe.. pic.twitter.com/O0dwA5hLGV
— Sarpreet Sandhu (@its_sarpreet) September 13, 2017
Those who missed that scary thunderstorm at 3:00 Am Mumbai.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/jogztNxWqF
— The (@Chandorkar) September 13, 2017
Thunderstorm and Lightning in Mumbai. Mumbaikars Stay Safe and Take Care! 🌩🌩 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/JQdFTim4TY
— shruti gupta (@gyansangeet) September 13, 2017
#Lightning hits ground creating a ball of fire. #MumbaiRains#Thunderstorm#Mumbaipic.twitter.com/WzoFWiM3tX
— Chaitanya Kulkarni (@chai2kul) September 12, 2017
While many on the Internet clearly seemed frightened to say the least, others tried to make light of the situation. And a handful of the rest took to the micro-blogging site to wonder out loud that when did this happen, because they managed to sleep through the thunderstorm! Check out some of the tweets here.
Mumbai! Did you guys hear the thunderstorm early in the morning??
Even God was upset with the $999 price tag of the Iphone X
— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) September 13, 2017
Since this was so unusual for Mumbai, I can only imagine it was Thor shooting for Avengers : Infinity War #MumbaiRain #Thunderstorm
— Lakshay Arora (@Lucky0792) September 13, 2017
To think that there was a thunderstorm in Mumbai last night and I was sleeping like a baby.
I used to be a light sleeper.
— Garima Singh (@garimasingh097) September 13, 2017
WTF! There was a thunderstorm in Mumbai last night?
(Thank God I inherited Kumbakarn’s genes 🙏🏻) pic.twitter.com/aKw9ZrUqTq
— Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 13, 2017
Last night, Mumbai put up a pretty spectacular sight & sound show. Bit of a drama queen this city is. #thunderstorm
— rohit bhatia (@rohitbhatia1512) September 13, 2017
The thunderstorm in Mumbai last night made me feel that way! https://t.co/pDel63f8ll
— et obesus bastardis (@dipeshdutt) September 13, 2017
Just realised that I wasn’t dreaming last night 🙄#Mumbai #Thunderstorm #Lightening
— megha agrawal (@meghaagrawal92) September 13, 2017
Guess I was the only one who slept through Thunder Games last night. #Mumbai
— Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) September 13, 2017
