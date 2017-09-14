Mumbaikars are sharing chilling videos of thunderstorms, lightning on Twitter

A quick look through the Internet will show many videos from the epic night showing Mumbai sky almost lighting up like its day, because of the thunder and lightning. (Source: Asif Goa, Chai2kul/Twitter) A quick look through the Internet will show many videos from the epic night showing Mumbai sky almost lighting up like its day, because of the thunder and lightning. (Source: Asif Goa, Chai2kul/Twitter)

Mumbai woke up to frightening thunder, lightning and rains on September 13. It did not take much for people to take their phones out and record the thunder and lightning, which many on Twitter termed as “Mumbai night on angry mode”. A cab driver, Kishor M, said that the rains began around 2 am and went on till about 6 in the morning. The sound woke up the whole family at 3.30 am and we thought it was like the end of the world. We were surprised when the sun rose in the morning,” he said. A quick look through the Internet will show many videos from the night showing Mumbai sky almost lighting up like a day, because of the thunder. A couple of other equally chilling clips show the lightning spreading through the clouds before it hit the earth.

One of the Twitter users even showed how a very powerful lightning ended up creating a “ball of fire” on the ground! Click through to see some of the videos of one of the scariest nights that many in Mumbai lived through and managed to record.

Thunderstorm and Lightning in Mumbai. Mumbaikars Stay Safe and Take Care! 🌩🌩 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/2vfLYfwKBY — Wassup Mumbai (@Wassup_Mumbai) September 12, 2017

Last 15mins have been scariest part of my life. Mad thunderstorm. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/IPOThZg8mO — Piyush Jain (@PJ_CRACKER) September 12, 2017

Those who missed that scary thunderstorm at 3:00 Am Mumbai.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/jogztNxWqF — The (@Chandorkar) September 13, 2017

Thunderstorm and Lightning in Mumbai. Mumbaikars Stay Safe and Take Care! 🌩🌩 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/JQdFTim4TY — shruti gupta (@gyansangeet) September 13, 2017

While many on the Internet clearly seemed frightened to say the least, others tried to make light of the situation. And a handful of the rest took to the micro-blogging site to wonder out loud that when did this happen, because they managed to sleep through the thunderstorm! Check out some of the tweets here.

Mumbai! Did you guys hear the thunderstorm early in the morning?? Even God was upset with the $999 price tag of the Iphone X — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) September 13, 2017

Since this was so unusual for Mumbai, I can only imagine it was Thor shooting for Avengers : Infinity War #MumbaiRain #Thunderstorm — Lakshay Arora (@Lucky0792) September 13, 2017

To think that there was a thunderstorm in Mumbai last night and I was sleeping like a baby.

I used to be a light sleeper. — Garima Singh (@garimasingh097) September 13, 2017

WTF! There was a thunderstorm in Mumbai last night? (Thank God I inherited Kumbakarn’s genes 🙏🏻) pic.twitter.com/aKw9ZrUqTq — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 13, 2017

Last night, Mumbai put up a pretty spectacular sight & sound show. Bit of a drama queen this city is. #thunderstorm — rohit bhatia (@rohitbhatia1512) September 13, 2017

The thunderstorm in Mumbai last night made me feel that way! https://t.co/pDel63f8ll — et obesus bastardis (@dipeshdutt) September 13, 2017

Guess I was the only one who slept through Thunder Games last night. #Mumbai — Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) September 13, 2017

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari kept it casual yet chic in a black asymmetrical top which she wore with her denim shorts and white sneakers. We like how she accessorised it with a tan bag and cool sunglasses and kept her make-up and hair really simple. After all, simplicity is the key.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd