‘Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral

A Mumbai-based woman has recently given a glimpse of her two-bedroom apartment in Bandra, sparking a conversation around the high cost of living in the city. Muskan Ranka agreed to the home tour after fellow creator Arya Kothari asked her to show around her 2BHK flat.
When Kothari asked how much she pays to live in Mumbai, Muskan joked, “About both of my kidneys, bro.” Pressed for an exact figure, she disclosed that the rent comes to Rs 1,11,000 per month.
As the duo entered the flat, it opened with a spacious, styled interior in white, taupe, and beige tones. Calling herself a “full-time content creator,” Ranka explained the presence of professional lighting setups in her living room.
The tour also included a look at the two bedrooms, kitchen, and a compact balcony, a feature many consider a luxury in space-constrained Mumbai homes.
Ranka shared that the apartment is located in Bandra and that the Rs 1.11 lakh rent includes maintenance. While she chose not to disclose her income, she acknowledged the city’s steep cost of living, describing Mumbai as “hella expensive.”
The video has since amassed numerous reactions, with a user commenting, “1,11,000 rent per month… and ₹2 lakh for comfortable living? How? Is comfort on EMI too?” Another user noted, “It’s very expensive living in Mumbai I’m literally living on the edge” then do you need 2 bedrooms for a single person?”
“She’s so generous to simply open up the price of her kidney and her house to a random creepy stranger,” a third user reacted. “bro got industry plants on the page now, bills cant be that high,” a fourth user reacted.
