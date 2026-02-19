‘Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral

The tour also included a look at the two bedrooms, kitchen, and a compact balcony, a feature many consider a luxury in space-constrained Mumbai homes (Image source: @arya_kothari)

A Mumbai-based woman has recently given a glimpse of her two-bedroom apartment in Bandra, sparking a conversation around the high cost of living in the city. Muskan Ranka agreed to the home tour after fellow creator Arya Kothari asked her to show around her 2BHK flat.

When Kothari asked how much she pays to live in Mumbai, Muskan joked, “About both of my kidneys, bro.” Pressed for an exact figure, she disclosed that the rent comes to Rs 1,11,000 per month.

As the duo entered the flat, it opened with a spacious, styled interior in white, taupe, and beige tones. Calling herself a “full-time content creator,” Ranka explained the presence of professional lighting setups in her living room.