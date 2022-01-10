‘Winter is coming’: Internet is hit by blizzard of memes as temperature drops in Mumbai

As temperatures plummeted in Mumbai, a blizzard of memes hits the internet, heralding #MumbaiWinter. The low temperatures were reported two days after several parts of the city received unseasonal rains. January and February are considered to be winter months in the city, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur, Mumbai’s Colaba area recorded minimum temperature of 15.2 degree Celsius on January 10; it was 18.2 degree Celsius on Sunday. The maximum temperature recorded on January 9 was 26.7 degree Celsius.

Take a look at the memes and funny reactions:

As much I am in love with this #mumbaiwinter I would really love to get stuff done…Too cold to move pic.twitter.com/p6PlT52TiU — Tarannnum Ahuja (@tarannnum) January 10, 2022

When the weather app says 17 degrees ,So You get out and it feels like 27 degrees .Grinning face with smiling eyes Grinning face with smiling eyes #mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/51ZJqxStUq — Sahil Gulati (@sahilg_official) January 10, 2022

Rain on Saturday and now cold wave #mumbaiwinter

Weather to mumbai pic.twitter.com/mhSFWvosuQ — Arun yadav (@Arunyadav2018) January 10, 2022

Should we declare official winter season for 2-3 days in Mumbai now?#mumbaiwinter #mumbai pic.twitter.com/swLQqhpeMk — Roads of Mumbai 🇮🇳 (@RoadsOfMumbai) January 10, 2022

total respect for Mumbai’s determined effort at winter today pic.twitter.com/AX8fgg5ED9 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 9, 2022

The India Meteorological Department’s press release dated January 10 has forecasted enhanced rainfall or thunderstorms activity over East and adjoining Central India till January 14. Dense fog and cold wave conditions over parts of northwest India are also predicted during next four to five days.

Earlier in December, Mumbaikars had to wade through heavy rains under umbrellas and in raincoats while everyone else enjoyed winter. #MumbaiRains had dominated trends online and locals couldn’t stop expressing their confusion and dismay at the unseasonal showers.

Social media was abuzz with talks about chai-pakodas ‘in time for hot chocolate’. People were busy cracking jokes and finding solace through relatable memes as their winter plans got ruined owing to the rains.