‘Winter is coming’: Internet is hit by blizzard of memes as temperature drops in Mumbai

Monday, January 10, 2022
As per Regional Meteorological Centre Nagpur, Colaba area in Mumbai recorded minimum temperature of 15.2 degree Celsius on January 10.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 10, 2022 6:02:39 pm
As temperatures plummeted in Mumbai, a blizzard of memes hits the internet, heralding #MumbaiWinter. The low temperatures were reported two days after several parts of the city received unseasonal rains. January and February are considered to be winter months in the city, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur, Mumbai’s Colaba area recorded minimum temperature of 15.2 degree Celsius on January 10; it was 18.2 degree Celsius on Sunday. The maximum temperature recorded on January 9 was 26.7 degree Celsius.

Take a look at the memes and funny reactions:

The India Meteorological Department’s press release dated January 10 has forecasted enhanced rainfall or thunderstorms activity over East and adjoining Central India till January 14. Dense fog and cold wave conditions over parts of northwest India are also predicted during next four to five days.

Earlier in December, Mumbaikars had to wade through heavy rains under umbrellas and in raincoats while everyone else enjoyed winter. #MumbaiRains had dominated trends online and locals couldn’t stop expressing their confusion and dismay at the unseasonal showers.

Social media was abuzz with talks about chai-pakodas ‘in time for hot chocolate’. People were busy cracking jokes and finding solace through relatable memes as their winter plans got ruined owing to the rains.

