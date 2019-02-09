As Mumbai temperature falls, Netizens share ‘winter’ memes to beat the cold

A sudden dip in temperature in Mumbai sent citizens in a tizzy. The capital city of Maharashtra on Friday recorded its lowest February temperature in a decade, and naturally, Mumbaikars were not prepared for the chilly winds. Even though the temperature in the suburbs was recorded at 14.4 degrees Celcius, only 2 degrees below normal, and Colaba showed around 17°C, a degree below normal — Netizens quickly took to social media to complain about the ‘cold’.
As some remarked that they were not used to switching off the fans and wearing woollens, and claimed the weather was giving them ‘shivers’, others couldn’t stop sharing hilarious memes and GIFs to show how exactly they were feeling. Many from northern states, where people are witnessing snowfall, tried to poke fun at the Mumbaikars, while the unexpected fall in the temperature led to a funny affair online.
As temperatures dipped to 19 degrees in the city on Saturday morning, from Games of Thrones GIFs to punny jokes, people flooded social media sites with icy memes!
Sample these:
Me When #mumbaiweather Changes … #MumbaiWinters 🤧 pic.twitter.com/BwyKI4QNec
— Radhika & Vinay (@SapruAndRao) February 9, 2019
Mumbaikars Are Not Use To Of This #MumbaiWinters 🥶 … #mumbaiweather Is UnPredictable 🥴 pic.twitter.com/O0xCooYyYV
— Radhika & Vinay (@SapruAndRao) February 9, 2019
#MumbaiWeather Todays blanket covering style!🤣. So damn cold….🤬 pic.twitter.com/GfoMLhlv0k
— Vinay Yelve (@VinayYelve) February 9, 2019
#Mumbaiweather got me like.. #GoT
Why sooo cold Mumbai🙄 pic.twitter.com/yWDGBwhz3Q
— Priyanka Desai (@preedesai03) February 9, 2019
Meanwhile, Mumbaikars are like… 😲😓❄️🌁
*also, when she says sorry*
*arre aadat nahi hai humko iski*#Mumbai #MumbaiWeather #SaturdayMorning pic.twitter.com/f9AbDQdiO9
— Krishna Daga (@dagakrishna22) February 9, 2019
#mumbaiweather pic.twitter.com/WunchtW8po
— Sayli (@Saylee789) February 8, 2019
Windy, windy, windy Mumbai! Delighted. #mumbaiweather pic.twitter.com/2oxTIwcGMV
— Mehul Gohil (@mehulgohil) February 8, 2019
It’s cold in Mumbai and I am loving it! #mumbaiweather #MumbaiWinters #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/e5GHPPlAXg
— Kamna Dutt (@KamnaDutt) February 9, 2019
Punekars watching Mumbaikars calling it cold at 17 degrees Celcius
#MumbaiWeather pic.twitter.com/Gkoq0Qikyy
— Gaurav Athalekar (@gauru8) February 9, 2019
Feel of hill station .. is this mumbai ?? chilly and windy #mumbaiweather its trending definitely mean🥶 pic.twitter.com/XpvFi1G874
— Mehjabin Sayyed (@SayyedMehjabin) February 8, 2019
It is so bloody cold #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/swCArJ43Ln
— Anu (@anushree_das) February 8, 2019
#mumbaiweather
Let it Snow pic.twitter.com/Q4glAutrdD
— #HowFootballSavedHumans (@Asad00635360) February 8, 2019Advertising
According to reports, the temperature will remain below normal in the city for the next 48 hours and people want the chilly winter to bid adieu as soon as possible.