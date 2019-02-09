As Mumbai temperature falls, Netizens share ‘winter’ memes to beat the cold

Advertising

A sudden dip in temperature in Mumbai sent citizens in a tizzy. The capital city of Maharashtra on Friday recorded its lowest February temperature in a decade, and naturally, Mumbaikars were not prepared for the chilly winds. Even though the temperature in the suburbs was recorded at 14.4 degrees Celcius, only 2 degrees below normal, and Colaba showed around 17°C, a degree below normal — Netizens quickly took to social media to complain about the ‘cold’.

As some remarked that they were not used to switching off the fans and wearing woollens, and claimed the weather was giving them ‘shivers’, others couldn’t stop sharing hilarious memes and GIFs to show how exactly they were feeling. Many from northern states, where people are witnessing snowfall, tried to poke fun at the Mumbaikars, while the unexpected fall in the temperature led to a funny affair online.

As temperatures dipped to 19 degrees in the city on Saturday morning, from Games of Thrones GIFs to punny jokes, people flooded social media sites with icy memes!

Mumbaikars Are Not Use To Of This #MumbaiWinters 🥶 … #mumbaiweather Is UnPredictable 🥴 pic.twitter.com/O0xCooYyYV — Radhika & Vinay (@SapruAndRao) February 9, 2019

Punekars watching Mumbaikars calling it cold at 17 degrees Celcius

#MumbaiWeather pic.twitter.com/Gkoq0Qikyy — Gaurav Athalekar (@gauru8) February 9, 2019

Feel of hill station .. is this mumbai ?? chilly and windy #mumbaiweather its trending definitely mean🥶 pic.twitter.com/XpvFi1G874 — Mehjabin Sayyed (@SayyedMehjabin) February 8, 2019

According to reports, the temperature will remain below normal in the city for the next 48 hours and people want the chilly winter to bid adieu as soon as possible.