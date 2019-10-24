Mumbai University’s ‘desi’ convocation attire triggers meme fest online

Mumbai University is facing flak on social media after it replaced the colonial tradition of wearing robes for its upcoming convocation ceremony with “Indian attire made of khadi“.

Announcing the decision, the university called the attire a symbol of “bravery, beauty and wisdom” and a “celebration of Indian tradition and culture”. The attire will be worn by the Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Deans and Heads of faculties.

However, the ensemble, which comprises of an angarakha, resembling the one donned by Shivaji Maharaj along with a Paithani border, and a head gear that was donned by Indian philanthropist and educationalist Jagannath Shankarsheth Murkute, called “Nana topi, has failed to impressed netizens.

Taking to Twitter, many expressed their views on the change. While many were amused, others came up with hilarious memes and jokes to “welcome” the change.

new mumbai university convocation dress pic.twitter.com/9cRiKKnXRL — cynical guruji (@krazyfrog) October 23, 2019

Here’s a glimpse of Mumbai University’s new convocation dress. pic.twitter.com/TCBMBkRCY5 — Husband of Coleen Rooney (@TheChaoticNinja) October 23, 2019

Mumbai University gets ready to roll out the next batch of downgraded Bajiraos or 3-star hotel durbans? (And, before you jump in with some politically correct stuff on dignity of labour…this does not lend any dignity to the wearer as a replacement for the convocation gown. pic.twitter.com/OJwc7H4BT6 — Farzana Versey (@farzana_versey) October 24, 2019

Dress for Convocation at Mumbai University…. Speechless pic.twitter.com/Q06N4836Wi — Mihir Jha ✍️ (@MihirkJha) October 23, 2019

The new convocation dress looks like what the future holds for students of Mumbai University — Daddy Bull aka Marak Shakti (@MundaTribe) October 24, 2019

Mumbai University's

Year 2029 convocation dress Year 2033 they replace the Speaker with surround sound system and a DJ https://t.co/2ML2fhNARy pic.twitter.com/71vJS562AC — Sir ಶ್ರೀ श्री ஸ்ரீ Gandhi (@Rook182) October 23, 2019

This is the new convocation outfit for Mumbai University graduates. For the first time students who failed the exams would be happier than the ones who topped it. pic.twitter.com/rMX8jduRVx — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 24, 2019

The proposal to change the convocation dress code was passed unanimously at a previous meeting on September 13.