Mumbai University’s ‘desi’ convocation attire triggers meme fest online

Doing away with the colonial tradition of robes, the university will be replacing them with “Indian attire”. However, the ensemble failed to impressed netizens, who were quick to troll the Mumbai University.

The attire will be worn by the Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Deans and Heads of faculties.

Mumbai University is facing flak on social media after it replaced the colonial tradition of wearing robes for its upcoming convocation ceremony with “Indian attire made of khadi“.

Announcing the decision, the university called the attire a symbol of “bravery, beauty and wisdom” and a “celebration of Indian tradition and culture”. The attire will be worn by the Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Deans and Heads of faculties.

However, the ensemble, which comprises of an angarakha, resembling the one donned by Shivaji Maharaj along with a Paithani border, and a head gear that was donned by Indian philanthropist and educationalist Jagannath Shankarsheth Murkute, called “Nana topi, has failed to impressed netizens.

Taking to Twitter, many expressed their views on the change. While many were amused, others came up with hilarious memes and jokes to “welcome” the change.

The proposal to change the convocation dress code was passed unanimously at a previous meeting on September 13.

