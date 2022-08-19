scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

‘Go – Vin’ Da lights turn green’: Mumbai Traffic Police’s word of caution on Janmashtami

With a quirky topical post, Mumbai traffic cops urge citizens not to flout traffic signals.

Janmashtami, Mumbai Traffic Police, Dahi Handi, Dahi Handi in Mumbai, Happy Janmashtami, indian expressThe law enforcement agency, known for its funny tweets, tweeted, “Go - Vin’ Da lights turn green. #Janmashtami #RoadSafety.”

As people in different parts of the country celebrate Krishna Janmashtami on Friday, Mumbai Traffic Police has tweeted a word of caution, in a quirky post. The Hindu festival is celebrated in grand fashion in Mumbai with competitions like Dahi Handi and all-night prayer gatherings.

While over-enthusiastic revellers take to the streets to compete in Dahi Handi, there are high chances of traffic congestion. The law enforcement agency, known for its funny tweets, tweeted, “Go – Vin’ Da lights turn green. #Janmashtami #RoadSafety.”

ALSO READ |Anand Mahindra serves up Dahi Handi nostalgia with Janmashtami wish

The post also showed the clay pot hanging high during Dahi Handi and a traffic signal. Advising netizens not to flout traffic signals, Mumbai Traffic Police mentioned “breakable” beneath the clay pot and “unbreakable” under the traffic signal.

After a Covid pandemic-induced gap of two years, Dahi Handi will be celebrated on a grand scale across Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai. As per a PTI report, the Maharashtra government had announced last month that there would be no restrictions on the celebrations. In fact, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Thursday that the government has decided to accord adventure sports status to Dahi Handi.

During the competition, people dressed in colourful attire form a human pyramid to break the clay pot filled with yogurt and buttermilk. It is symbolic of the legend of Lord Krishna, who stole butter from his neighbours.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...Premium
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

Celebrations in different parts of the country began on Thursday and Dahi Handi events will be held on Friday. As per Indian mythology, Lord Krishna is believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, born in Dvapara Yuga. He was believed to be born to Devaki and Vasudeva with the mission of saving others from his uncle King Kansa’s fury. The festival celebrated with much exuberance often witnesses devotees gathering to enact dramas based on Krishna’s life.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 01:46:50 pm
Next Story

Mumbai: Four-storey building collapses in Borivali west

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Bilkis Bano case remission: Judge who convicted 11 says for court to see

2

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

3

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

4

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

5

Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Explained: The historical and cultural connections between India and Thai...
Explained: The historical and cultural connections between India and Thai...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand
Explained

The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand

Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA
Bilkis Bano case

Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats on Twitter

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats on Twitter

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying

Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
Bad Sisters review

Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey
Delhi Confidential

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey

Premium
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Premium
'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement