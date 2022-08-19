‘Go – Vin’ Da lights turn green’: Mumbai Traffic Police’s word of caution on Janmashtami

As people in different parts of the country celebrate Krishna Janmashtami on Friday, Mumbai Traffic Police has tweeted a word of caution, in a quirky post. The Hindu festival is celebrated in grand fashion in Mumbai with competitions like Dahi Handi and all-night prayer gatherings.

While over-enthusiastic revellers take to the streets to compete in Dahi Handi, there are high chances of traffic congestion. The law enforcement agency, known for its funny tweets, tweeted, “Go – Vin’ Da lights turn green. #Janmashtami #RoadSafety.”

The post also showed the clay pot hanging high during Dahi Handi and a traffic signal. Advising netizens not to flout traffic signals, Mumbai Traffic Police mentioned “breakable” beneath the clay pot and “unbreakable” under the traffic signal.

After a Covid pandemic-induced gap of two years, Dahi Handi will be celebrated on a grand scale across Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai. As per a PTI report, the Maharashtra government had announced last month that there would be no restrictions on the celebrations. In fact, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Thursday that the government has decided to accord adventure sports status to Dahi Handi.

During the competition, people dressed in colourful attire form a human pyramid to break the clay pot filled with yogurt and buttermilk. It is symbolic of the legend of Lord Krishna, who stole butter from his neighbours.

Celebrations in different parts of the country began on Thursday and Dahi Handi events will be held on Friday. As per Indian mythology, Lord Krishna is believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, born in Dvapara Yuga. He was believed to be born to Devaki and Vasudeva with the mission of saving others from his uncle King Kansa’s fury. The festival celebrated with much exuberance often witnesses devotees gathering to enact dramas based on Krishna’s life.