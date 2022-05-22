‘Our challan will meet him soon’: Mumbai traffic police’s response takes Twitter by storm

The Mumbai traffic police immediately responded when a Twitter user, Mumbai Matterz, shared the photograph of a man, seated on a scooter with a child, taking a selfie on the road. The man neither wore a helmet nor gave way to other vehicles, the user said.

Tagging the police, Mumbai Matterz wrote on Thursday that the man was mocking the law and had even sarcastically asked others to call police. “Such a mockery of Law…@sanjayp_1 Sir…Nowadays no one fears nor respects @mumbaipolice @MTPHereToHelp. This helmetless biker MH01DC4597 riding on the #WrongSide of TH Kataria Marg, Mahim, refused to give way & began laughing & taking selfies…Saying bulao Police ko..” read the tweet.

The law enforcement agency said a challan would soon be sent to the man seen in the photo. “@mumbaimatterz Ab inhone bulaya hai toh jaana hi hoga…mauka bhi hai…kanoon bhi! Our challan will meet him soon,” the police responded to the tweet.

While some users were amazed by the police’s response, some others supported the man saying he merely took a selfie with a child. “Request you to please share a chalan copy of all Twitter complaints,” a user wrote.

“He does not seem to be riding the scooty. While other vehicles r also parked on the same side of the road,” commented another user.

“There is something wrong in our genes which makes us feel proud about breaking laws in our own country ..we don’t even feel ashamed of doing so…and once we go outside, we try and becoming completely law-abiding,” wrote a user.