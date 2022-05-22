scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Must Read

‘Our challan will meet him soon’: Mumbai traffic police’s response takes Twitter by storm

While some Twitter users express surprise at the swift response, others say the helmetless man was taking a selfie on a stationary scooter with several other vehicles parked nearby.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 22, 2022 10:34:30 pm
Mumbai police reply, Mumbai police, challan, man without helmet, Mumbai man clicks selfie on scooter, Mumbai traffic police, indian expressThe law enforcement agency said a challan would soon be sent to the man seen in the photo.

The Mumbai traffic police immediately responded when a Twitter user, Mumbai Matterz, shared the photograph of a man, seated on a scooter with a child, taking a selfie on the road. The man neither wore a helmet nor gave way to other vehicles, the user said.

Tagging the police, Mumbai Matterz wrote on Thursday that the man was mocking the law and had even sarcastically asked others to call police. “Such a mockery of Law…@sanjayp_1 Sir…Nowadays no one fears nor respects @mumbaipolice @MTPHereToHelp. This helmetless biker MH01DC4597 riding on the #WrongSide of TH Kataria Marg, Mahim, refused to give way & began laughing & taking selfies…Saying bulao Police ko..” read the tweet.

The law enforcement agency said a challan would soon be sent to the man seen in the photo. “@mumbaimatterz Ab inhone bulaya hai toh jaana hi hoga…mauka bhi hai…kanoon bhi! Our challan will meet him soon,” the police responded to the tweet.

While some users were amazed by the police’s response, some others supported the man saying he merely took a selfie with a child. “Request you to please share a chalan copy of all Twitter complaints,” a user wrote.

“He does not seem to be riding the scooty. While other vehicles r also parked on the same side of the road,” commented another user.

“There is something wrong in our genes which makes us feel proud about breaking laws in our own country ..we don’t even feel ashamed of doing so…and once we go outside, we try and becoming completely law-abiding,” wrote a user.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 22: Latest News

Advertisement