‘Kudos’: Mumbai traffic cop steps in to solve traffic mess on his way to work

A police officer’s profession demands a person to always be vigilant and ready for action. It takes dedication and selflessness to go beyond one’s call of duty.

Irked by traffic congestion on the way to work, a Mumbai Traffic Police officer ventured out of the autorickshaw he was travelling and solved the crisis, giving respite to the motorists on road. Appreciating his efforts, Prabhat Sinha, whose Twitter bio says he is the Director of Public and Government Affairs, shared the policeman’s photograph. The photograph showed him clad in a police uniform heading towards the traffic congestion with a bag on his shoulder.

“@MumbaiPolice- while on way to his work this responsible policeman got out of the autorickshaw managed the traffic when he saw he was needed and then left for his duty @MTPHereToHelp kudos,” tweeted Sinha on Friday. Mumbai Police retweeted the post on Twitter.

सदैव तत्पर, सदैव मदतीस @MumbaiPolice – while on way to his work this responsible policeman got out of the autorickshaw managed the traffic when he saw he was needed and then left for his duty @MTPHereToHelp kudos pic.twitter.com/I7ffLHI0J6 — Prabhat Sinha (@ThePksinha) November 11, 2022

Internet users were delighted with the policeman’s efforts. A user commented, “A few good men.” Another user wrote, “I so much miss Mumbai! Bad weather but great people!”

In October this year, a food-delivery agent earned praises online for solving traffic congestion voluntarily during his working hours. A LinkedIn user, Srijit Nayar, shared the clip and noted that he was stuck in traffic for more than 30 minutes and was relieved after the food delivery agent stepped in. In the viral video, a man clad in Swiggy uniform was seen acting like a traffic police. He ensured the easy flow of traffic and netizens hailed him as a hero.