Mumbai teenager solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded, leaves Sachin Tendulkar feeling ‘amazed’

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a clip of a teenage boy solving the Rubik’s cube in record time. But what impressed the ‘master blaster’ was the boy solved the puzzle blindfolded.

“Met this young man a while back & I’m still amazed by what he can do without looking — what most of us can’t do even while looking,” Tendulkar wrote on social media while sharing the video.

In the video, as Tendulkar ‘scrambles’ the puzzle cube for Mohammed Aiman Koli, he explains what is about to happen.

“By the way, he’s a Guinness record holder, an Indian guy. We are all proud of him,” Tendulkar says on camera as Koli memorises the pattern. The clip shows Koli holding the cube above his head while solving it in just 17 seconds.

“Shocking, absolutely unbelievable,” Tendulkar says, impressed by Koli. “His next challenge is to teach me,” the veteran cricketer says before ending the video.

Not surprisingly, the video garnered over 2 million views on Instagram in less than a day, and another 1.6 million views on Facebook.

In December 2019, Koli made it to the Guinness World Record (GWR) for “fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube using feet”. He achieved the record in just 15.56 seconds to solve a standard 3x3x3 cube at the VJTI Mumbai Cube Open 2019 in Mumbai.

In fact, this isn’t his only Guinness record. According to the GWR website, Koli also holds the record for “most rotating puzzle cubes solved with the feet in one hour”. On February 21, 2020 he solved 110 cubes with his feet in an hour to achieve the record.