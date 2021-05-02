scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 02, 2021
Mumbai teacher who ferries Covid patients in makeshift ambulance wins praise

Dattatraya Sawant, a part-time English teacher at Dnyansagar Vidya Mandir School, converted his auto-rickshaw into a makeshift ambulance to help Covid patients reach hospitals.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 2, 2021 7:12:09 pm
Mumbai teacher makeshift ambulance, Mumbai teacher auto rickshaw ambulance for Covid patients, Covid warrior, auto into ambulance, Trending news, Indian Express newsMany who came across Sawant’s work lauded the man for his service during these trying times.

Netizens are all praise for this Mumbai-based teacher who is now a Covid warrior after he started ferrying patients in his auto-rickshaw, free of cost.

c

According to news agency ANI, Sawant’s mobile ambulance comes complete with a PPE kit, sanitisations and other essentials.

Check it out here:

“I drop off corona patients to Covid Care Centre and the hospital for free of charge, and also bring discharged patients from the hospital and Covid Centre to their respective homes,” he said, while talking to the news agency.

It was after Maharashtra saw a surge in cases that Sawant decided to provide free services to the people in northeast Mumbai.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Many who came across Sawant’s work lauded the man for his service during these trying times. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Recently, Bhopal resident Javed won praise online after he modified his auto-rickshaw into an ambulance to meet the shortage of emergency response vehicles due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in his locality.

