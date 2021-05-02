Mumbai teacher who ferries Covid patients in makeshift ambulance wins praise

Many who came across Sawant’s work lauded the man for his service during these trying times.

Netizens are all praise for this Mumbai-based teacher who is now a Covid warrior after he started ferrying patients in his auto-rickshaw, free of cost.

According to news agency ANI, Sawant’s mobile ambulance comes complete with a PPE kit, sanitisations and other essentials.

Dattatraya Sawant, a school teacher by profession and a part-time autorickshaw driver, gives free rickshaw rides to COVID patients He picks up and drops patients from hospital without charging them. Hats off to his noble initiative.

Pray that we overcome this soon🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fieGYvWQCu — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 1, 2021

“I drop off corona patients to Covid Care Centre and the hospital for free of charge, and also bring discharged patients from the hospital and Covid Centre to their respective homes,” he said, while talking to the news agency.

It was after Maharashtra saw a surge in cases that Sawant decided to provide free services to the people in northeast Mumbai.

Recently, Bhopal resident Javed won praise online after he modified his auto-rickshaw into an ambulance to meet the shortage of emergency response vehicles due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in his locality.