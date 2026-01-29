‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet

When the X user asked the driver for the fare, he quoted Rs 200. After some bargaining, they settled on Rs 150

A Mumbai woman’s short cab ride turned into an unexpected life lesson, and the internet can’t decide whether to laugh, applaud, or stay confused.

X user Mudrika shared an incident from a quick taxi trip between Crawford Market and Churchgate, a distance she said should take barely seven minutes. When she asked the driver for the fare, he quoted Rs 200. After some bargaining, they settled on Rs 150 and set off, with nothing seeming out of the ordinary.

The surprise came at the destination. After she paid, the driver casually admitted he had overcharged her. Mudrika recalled him saying, “maine aapse 30–40 extra he charge kiya hai” (I have taken Rs 30–40 extra from you), before pointing to the meter and adding, “ye dekho meter pe 110 he aaya hai” (look, the meter shows Rs 110).