Pani puri, ‘combat edition’: Why this Mumbai vendor is firing jaljeera from a water gun

In a viral video, the vendor leans fully into the theme, dressed in Matrix-style combat attire, all black with tactical accessories, turning the simple street snack into something of a live performance.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 24, 2026 06:57 PM IST
Mumbai pani puri vendor water gunThe clip shows him working swiftly from one customer to the next, loading puris and shooting the pani with surprising accuracy
Make us preferred source on Google

A street food vendor in Mumbai has caught the internet’s attention by serving pani puri in a way few expected, with a super-soaker water gun filled with jaljeera. The unusual setup was filmed and posted on Instagram by Mumbai-based vlogger Sakshi Gadhave, who captioned the viral clip: “Pani puri, but make it combat edition.”

In the video, the vendor leans fully into the theme, dressed in Matrix-style combat attire, all black with tactical accessories, turning the simple street snack into something of a live performance. Instead of the usual steel container or ladle, he fills a brightly coloured water gun with tangy pani.

Once the puris are stuffed with the classic spicy potato mixture, he aims and fires the jaljeera into them. In some moments, customers tilt their heads back as he sprays the flavoured water directly into their mouths, adding to the theatrical flair.

The clip shows him working swiftly from one customer to the next, loading puris and shooting the pani with surprising accuracy while amused onlookers queue up for their turn. The text overlay the video reads, “When Gen Z takes over the pani puri thela.”

Watch the video here:

Also Read | Inside the ‘Thumki estate’: how a four-legged resident is ruling Kolkata’s Taj Bengal hotel

Online reactions were just as animated. Many users applauded the creativity, with one writing, “Thanks for the startup idea.” Another commented, “Eating Panipuri is a Fun but never Imagine it with a Gun.”

Not everyone was impressed. One sceptical viewer remarked, “Food safety is a joke in India anyway so why not serve acidic pani through a cheap plastic gun too? Tamarind water can nicely leach chemicals from non-food-grade plastic, and that cute little nozzle can double up as a bacteria incubator for E. coli N Salmonella.”

Another added, “Nobody caring about BPA safe insecticide pesticide now, trends are seriously crazzzzzyyyyyy.”

Meanwhile, many others simply filled the comments with heart and heart-eye emojis, clearly entertained by the inventive twist on the much-loved snack.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Kerala to be renamed Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
Every year, 1.15 crore girls who turn 14 years of age will be eligible for the HPV vaccine.
Govt to roll out HPV vaccination drive to prevent cervical cancer
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
Anupam Mittal yelled at a pitcher on Shark Tank India 5 for coming withour preparation
'Tune tamaasha kiya': Anupam Mittal yells at Shark Tank India pitcher for dramatic pitch
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
Taj Bengal Hotel Thumki
Inside the 'Thumki estate': how a four-legged resident is ruling Kolkata’s Taj Bengal hotel
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India vs Spain Hockey FIH Pro League
FIH Pro League | Stronger at the back, shaky in midfield: India concede late to split points with Spain
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
tariff refund
With Trump's IEEPA tariffs ruled illegal, who can claim refunds, and how do they go about it?
Chitrangada Singh
'I never used to believe in oiling, lekin...': Chitrangada Singh reveals secret blend behind her glossy locks
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
Advertisement
Must Read
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
FIH Pro League | Stronger at the back, shaky in midfield: India concede late to split points with Spain
India vs Spain Hockey FIH Pro League
Datuk Misbun Sidek: The coach who made Lee Chong Wei is now chasing his fourth World No. 1 — in India
Datuk Misbun Sidek Badminton
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra to debut tomorrow: What to expect from Samsung’s 2026 flagship lineup
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026.
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
'I never used to believe in oiling, lekin...': Chitrangada Singh reveals secret blend behind her glossy locks
Chitrangada Singh
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Inside the 'Thumki estate': how a four-legged resident is ruling Kolkata’s Taj Bengal hotel
Taj Bengal Hotel Thumki
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
Louis Vuitton monogram
'Never carried baggage from the past': Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments