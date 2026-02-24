Pani puri, ‘combat edition’: Why this Mumbai vendor is firing jaljeera from a water gun

The clip shows him working swiftly from one customer to the next, loading puris and shooting the pani with surprising accuracy

A street food vendor in Mumbai has caught the internet’s attention by serving pani puri in a way few expected, with a super-soaker water gun filled with jaljeera. The unusual setup was filmed and posted on Instagram by Mumbai-based vlogger Sakshi Gadhave, who captioned the viral clip: “Pani puri, but make it combat edition.”

In the video, the vendor leans fully into the theme, dressed in Matrix-style combat attire, all black with tactical accessories, turning the simple street snack into something of a live performance. Instead of the usual steel container or ladle, he fills a brightly coloured water gun with tangy pani.